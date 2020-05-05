Technology News
loading

Coronavirus Curbs Seen Taking Heavy Toll on People Without Internet

Nearly one in two people worldwide do not use the Internet, according to the United Nations' Internet and telecoms agency (ITU).

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2020 19:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus Curbs Seen Taking Heavy Toll on People Without Internet

Photo Credit: Reuters

Coronavirus-led lockdown measures have shifted many key activities online

Highlights
  • "Internet has become a basic need. It's no longer a nice-to-have thing."
  • Nearly one in two people worldwide do not use the Internet
  • Some 1.6 billion workers are in immediate danger of losing livelihood

Coronavirus lockdowns mean poor people without Internet access are being further marginalised, researchers and rights groups said on Tuesday, urging governments and telecommunications companies to do more to get them online.

From schooling to looking for jobs and applying for state aid, coronavirus lockdown measures have shifted many key activities online while also making it harder for people on low incomes to get connected, according to French tech consultancy Capgemini.

"The Internet has become a basic need. It's no longer a 'nice-to-have'," Capgemini chief operating officer, Aiman Ezzat, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The lack of it prevents people from having access to public services, to education, to a chance in life. It just limits what you can do."

Nearly one in two people worldwide do not use the Internet, according to the United Nations' Internet and telecoms agency (ITU).

Even before COVID-19, campaigners say they faced bleaker life prospects due to social isolation and reduced employment and education opportunities.

Since lockdowns began, libraries and Internet cafes that many use to get online have closed, said Helen Milner, who heads the Good Things Foundation, a British charity working on digital inclusion.

Others who have a smartphone but struggled to pay for data can no longer access free hotspots, she said.

"They have to prioritise other things like food and rent," Milner told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

A Capgemini survey of more than 1,300 people with no internet access in six countries - France, Germany, India, Sweden, Britain, and the United States - found 69 percent were living in poverty.

More than 40 percent of the people who were offline were aged between 18 and 36, the survey found.

The poll was conducted between December and February, before most coronavirus lockdowns began, and Ezzat said the pandemic had exacerbated existing problems.

Some 1.6 billion workers, representing nearly half of the global labour force, are in immediate danger of losing their livelihoods due to the pandemic, the International Labour Organisation said.

Milner said that in Britain and elsewhere people with no access to the Internet were often unable to get information about the virus, talk to relatives, interview for jobs or asylum applications and access welfare programmes and banking services.

From Tunisia to the United States, phone companies in many countries have sought to address the issue with steps such as cutting prices, increasing broadband coverage and removing data caps, digital rights group Access Now said in a report last week.

But it said telecoms firms should do more, calling for them to lift all data allowances and waive overage and late payment fees. The report also urged governments to broaden connectivity and lift internet shutdowns in some restive regions such as those imposed by Myanmar and India.

"All around the world, decision-makers in government and the private sector have the obligation to step up and fix this problem," Access Now's global net neutrality lead Eric Null said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Capgemini
Microsoft Teams to Increase Group Call Limit to 250 This Month to Rival Zoom, Google Meet
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

Coronavirus Curbs Seen Taking Heavy Toll on People Without Internet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  3. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  4. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Netflix Sets May Release Date for SRK’s Zombie Horror Series, Betaal
  7. Airtel Customers Get Free Zee5 Access Until July 12
  8. Apple’s New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard Available Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Refuses to Grant Interim Stay on Streaming of Series
  2. Bois Locker Room Case: Instagram Says Objectionable Content Removed
  3. China Launches Spacecraft on Its Largest Carrier Rocket: Report
  4. Microsoft Teams to Increase Group Call Limit to 250 This Month to Rival Zoom, Google Meet
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map, New Features, and More
  6. Samsung Offers Rs. 4,000 E-Voucher to Customers Who Pre-Booked Galaxy S20-Series Phones in India
  7. Google Starts Rolling Out ‘May 2020 Core Update’ That Could Affect the Search Results You See
  8. Huawei Y5P, Huawei Y6P Budget Phones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked
  9. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch Teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain
  10. France Accuses Apple of Refusing Help With 'StopCovid' App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com