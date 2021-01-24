Technology News
5 Best BSNL Recharge Packs for Data

BSNL has recharge packs ranging from Rs. 13 to Rs. 395 for data-demanding customers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 January 2021 21:26 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

BSNL is offering a range of recharge packs for data

Highlights
  • BSNL has the Rs. 19 recharge pack with 2GB data for one day
  • The Rs. 98 recharge pack brings 2GB data for 22 days
  • BSNL has Rs. 187 and Rs. 395 packs with voice calling benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a range of prepaid recharge packs to its customers with a list of benefits, including unlimited voice calls, high-speed data access, and SMS messages. The list of recharge packs offered by the state-owned operator is quite extensive as it doesn't provide recharge packs with the same denomination across all circles. BSNL also limits some benefits to certain circles, depending on its infrastructure and customer preferences. However, the operator does have a few recharge packs best-suited for customers looking for high-speed data benefits.

In this article, we list the five best BSNL recharge packs with respect to data benefits to help you find the most appropriate option. We aren't considering a particular price range to give you a range of options to choose from.

BSNL Rs. 19 recharge pack

The first option that we found as the best choice for data requirements is the Rs. 19 BSNL recharge pack. It offers 2GB of high-speed data allocation for one day. This is enough to let you access your emails or watch some videos on a platform like YouTube when you aren't connected to a Wi-Fi network. The Rs. 19 pack is available in circles such as Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, UP East, and UP West, among others. In other circles, it can be availed at Rs. 16 or Rs. 13.

BSNL Rs. 98 recharge pack

If your data requirement is for more than a day, you can pick the Rs. 98 BSNL recharge pack. It brings 2GB high-speed data on a daily basis for 22 days. The Rs. 98 recharge pack is available across all major BSNL circles in the country, along with Eros Now content access. However, in some circles, it is available at Rs. 97, with 18 days of validity.

BSNL Rs. 198 recharge pack

For customers who want high-speed data access for more than a month but don't require unlimited voice calling or SMS message benefits, there is the Rs. 198 BSNL recharge pack. It offers 2GB high-speed data per day for 54 days. The pack also includes free access to personalised ringback tones (PRBT). It is available across all major BSNL circles.

BSNL Rs. 187 recharge pack

If you want data along with voice calling benefits and SMS messages, you can go with the Rs. 187 recharge pack. It brings 2GB of high-speed daily data access along with unlimited voice calls (up to 250 minutes a day), and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The pack also brings access to PRBT. It is available in many circles across India, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, among others.

BSNL Rs. 395 recharge pack

BSNL has the Rs. 395 recharge pack for prepaid customers who want long-validity data access along with voice call benefits. The pack comes with 2GB of high-speed data access on a daily basis, paired with 1,800 minutes of BSNL-to-other-network calls and 3,000 minutes of BSNL-to-BSNL calls. Upon exceeding the given voice calling quota, it charges voice calls at 0.2 paise per minute. The Rs. 395 BSNL recharge pack is available in circles including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and UP East.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
