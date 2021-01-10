Technology News
Best Annual Prepaid Plans From Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi

We handpicked the best yearly plans that all these telecom companies have to offer.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 10 January 2021 10:00 IST
Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Vi have some value for money annual prepaid plans for you

Highlights
  • Airtel offers a ‘Truly Unlimited’ yearly prepaid plan for Rs. 2498
  • Prepaid annual plan by BSNL offers free voice calls for 250 minutes/day
  • Access to ZEE5 Premium by Vi is a limited offer available till March 31

What are the best annual prepaid recharge plans? Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) have some value for money annual prepaid plans for you to choose from. A lot of the plans include year-long subscriptions to OTT platforms including Airtel Xstream, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and Eros Now, among others. According to the telecom subscription report released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently, Airtel had surpassed Reliance Jio by adding more than 3.67 million new wireless subscribers in October. Jio has maintained its position of being the largest telecom operator in India. BSNL and Vi had seen a dip in customer in October.

If you are looking to top-up your device with a yearly prepaid plan, we, at Gadgets 360 have handpicked the best yearly plans that these companies have to offer.

Airtel best annual prepaid plan

Airtel offers a ‘Truly Unlimited' yearly prepaid plan for Rs. 2,498. You will receive 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day with this plan. After exhausting your daily SMS limit, you will be charged Re.1 per SMS and Rs. 1.5 per SMS on local and STD respectively. Post the daily limit of data usage, there won't be extra charges, but the speed will drop to 64Kbps.

The plan also entails a year-long subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and access to online courses from Upskill with Shaw Academy. The additional benefits also include ‘Free Hellotunes' that lets you set any song as Hellotune with unlimited changes and a Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel also has a ‘Truly Unlimited' yearly prepaid plan for Rs. 2,698. Along with all the benefits of the above-mentioned planned, you get a one-year subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan.

BSNL best annual prepaid plan

The Rs. 1,999 prepaid annual plan by BSNL offers free voice calls for 250 minutes per day (Home + LSA + National roaming including Mumbai and Delhi). The plan also includes 3GB high speed daily data. After the cap, the data speed is reduced to 80Kbps. Subscribers also get 100 SMS messages per day and free PRBT ringtone with unlimited song change option.

After the latest revision, the Rs. 1,999 annual pack from BSNL also bundles 60 days of Lokdhun subscription and 365 days of Eros Now subscription.

Reliance Jio best annual prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has once again made off-net domestic voice calls free on its network. The company offers a Rs. 2,399 annual plan that comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day. After the daily data limit exhaustion, the speed drops to 64Kbps. Complimentary subscription to Jio apps is a part of the plan.

Jio also has a Rs. 2,599 annual prepaid plan which comes with an additional 10GB rollover data and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, along with all the other features.

Vi best annual prepaid plan

Vi's best annual prepaid plan comes for Rs. 2,595. Unlimited calls, 2GB data, and 100 SMS per day is a part of the plan. Unused data from Monday to Friday can be rolled over to the weekend and used off. The plan also has a one-year access to ZEE5 Premium and Vi movies & TV. The access to ZEE5 Premium is a limited period offer available till March 31, 2021 11:59pm IST.

Vi also has an annual prepaid plan for Rs. 2399 in which the daily data limit comes down to 1.5GB per day and there is no access to ZEE5 Premium. While all the other features remain the same, this is not our best pick from Vi, although you can give a try if it suits your daily usage requirements.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jasmin Jose
