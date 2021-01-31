Airtel vs Vi: Who Has the Best Rs. 129 Prepaid Pack?

Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) both offer a list of comparable prepaid packs to take on each other. The operators also try hard to compete against Jio, that leads in terms of user base in the Indian telecom sector. But despite bringing similar offerings, both Airtel and Vi have some differences between their plans. Airtel and Vi have the Rs. 129 prepaid pack as one of their identically priced recharge plans. Although the Rs. 129 pack has the same price, both Airtel and Vi have different benefits.

In this article, we compare the Airtel and Vi Rs. 129 recharge packs to mark out their differences.

Rs. 129 Airtel vs Vi recharge pack

Airtel offers the Rs. 129 prepaid recharge pack with unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages, and 1GB data for 24 days. Upon exceeding the given data limit, users will be charged 50 paise per megabyte. Similarly, post the 300 SMS message limit, Airtel will charge each local message at Re. 1 and each national message at Rs. 1.5. Vi, on the other hand, offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 300 SMS messages, and 2GB of data for 24 days.

In comparison with the Rs. 129 Airtel recharge pack, Vi offers 1GB of additional data allocation. The operator, however, also charges 50 paise per megabyte after exceeding the given data allocation and Re. 1 for each local and Rs. 1.5 for each national message post the 300 SMS message limit.

The Rs. 129 prepaid recharge pack by Airtel comes along with free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Hello Tunes, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream. However, Vi doesn't include any free access to Web content or any value added service.

Click here to check out recharge plans for your mobile operator.

