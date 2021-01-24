Technology News
How to Browse Airtel Recharge Packs by Pack Type

Airtel lets you browse through different recharge packs by their types directly from its app as well as the Airtel Thanks app.

24 January 2021
How to Browse Airtel Recharge Packs by Pack Type

Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel provides a list of recharge pack types to choose from

Highlights
  • Airtel has pack types such as Truly Unlimited, Data, and Talktime
  • You can also pick a recharge pack from Smart Recharge type
  • Airtel site and app both lets customers pay for their selected packs

How to browse Airtel recharge packs? Airtel offers a range of recharge packs to its prepaid subscribers to let them choose any of the available packs on the basis of their requirements. Some of the packs offered by the telco provide unlimited voice calling benefits, and there are few packs that are meant to add a talk time to the account. Airtel also provides different packs specifically to fulfil high-speed data needs. With some packs, customers also get additional benefits such as free access to Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Airtel Xstream Premium.

With a lot of different pack types to choose from, finding the right options can be a little confusing. Customers on the Airtel network can look at different recharge packs either through the operator's official site or the Airtel Thanks app on mobile devices. Once selected, there are multiple payments options to choose from.

In this article, we're providing a step-by-step guide to help you browse Airtel recharge packs by pack type through both Airtel's website and Airtel Thanks app.

How to browse Airtel recharge packs by pack type through the Airtel site

You can browse Airtel recharge packs by pack type through the Airtel site by following the steps given below. You can also move to the next section to look at the steps for browsing Airtel recharge packs on the basis of their types through the Airtel Thanks app.

  1. Visit the Airtel site and hover over the Prepaid section from the top menu.
  2. Now, click on the View Plans option from the list. You can also directly visit the Browse Prepaid Plans page.
  3. You'll now see the list of different Airtel recharge packs on the basis of their types. There are tabs namely Truly Unlimited, Smart Recharge, Data, Talktime, and International Roaming from where you can pick your option.
  4. Once moved to a particular tab, you'll see the available recharge pack options under the given type.

The Airtel site shows the recharge pack price alongside benefits including available high-speed data allocation, validity, and freebies such as bundled Amazon Prime Mobile Edition free trial, Disney+ Hotstar VIP access, or Zee5 Premium subscription. You can also click on the View Details link to look at the details of each listed pack.

How to browse Airtel recharge packs by pack type using Airtel Thanks app

If you aren't able to visit the Airtel site or just don't want to access the site on your desktop, you can look at different Airtel recharge packs by their types through the Airtel Thanks app on your mobile device. Below are the steps to detail how you can do so.

  1. Open the Airtel Thanks app and tap the Recharge option.
  2. Now, tap the Mobile Recharge link from the new screen. You'll then see a list of recommended packs.
  3. Tap the All Packs option available next to the amount textbox. You'll now get the list of all recharge packs by their types.
  4. Swipe the pack type menu from the top of the screen to the left to look at different pack types available for your account.
  5. Tap any of the listed types to look at different recharge packs categorised under them.

You can download the Airtel Thanks app on both Android devices and iPhone models. Similar to the Airtel site, the native app also lets you recharge your account with a particular pack once selected.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Airtel prepaid recharge, Airtel recharge, Airtel Thanks app, Airtel
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds With Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

