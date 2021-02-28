How to check your Airtel prepaid balance using the app, or star codes is a question many people have asked us and the good news is that it is quite simple. Bharti Airtel is on a spree as the telecom giant has been adding millions of customers in the last few months. As per a report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Airtel has added 4.05 million wireless subscribers in the month of December 2020. With this, the new customers who have bought new prepaid connections will now be needing help regarding how to check the balance, their plan and the validity of the chosen plan. Here is a quick guide on how you can check these details in a few simple steps.

How to check Airtel plan, validity, balance

There are three ways to check your prepaid balance on Airtel. The first is probably the easiest way, that is, through the MyAirtel app. In order to check your balance on-the-go, Airtel prepaid customers should:

Download and open the MyAirtel app and login via your Airtel number and OTP.

Once done, open the app, and tap on the prepaid account from the home screen and select ‘Account Balance' to check the balance. Under the same menu, you can select ‘Data Balance' to check your remaining data.

If you want to buy a pack, tap ‘Browse Plans' and choose from the options given.

The second method to check your account balance, validity and packs is through the Web. Users with an Airtel prepaid number should sign in to their accounts using their prepaid mobile numbers on the Airtel website. On the first page you will be able to see all required information related to the active packs. If you click on the ‘View Packs' option on the homescreen, you will get details regarding the available plans.

The third method is to dial 12113# from your prepaid mobile number to get details regarding your current packs and plans. You can also simply dial *121#, which will display various other options as well so that you can browse through them and choose one that you are searching for.

