How to Check Your Airtel Balance, Plan, and Validity Of Prepaid Account

The best possible way to check Airtel prepaid balance, plan, and validity is probably through the MyAirtel app.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 March 2021 11:43 IST
Airtel data and talktime plans start from as low as Rs. 49

Highlights
  • Airtel added 4.05 million subscribers in December 2020
  • Prepaid users can access their account information in three ways
  • Airtel offers a number of data-only, and data + talktime packs

How to check your Airtel prepaid balance using the app, or star codes is a question many people have asked us and the good news is that it is quite simple. Bharti Airtel is on a spree as the telecom giant has been adding millions of customers in the last few months. As per a report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Airtel has added 4.05 million wireless subscribers in the month of December 2020. With this, the new customers who have bought new prepaid connections will now be needing help regarding how to check the balance, their plan and the validity of the chosen plan. Here is a quick guide on how you can check these details in a few simple steps.

You can also read our guides on Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 200, Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 300 and Best Annual Prepaid Plans From Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi. You can check out Value for Money Airtel Data Plans. As mentioned, Airtel has been getting a lot of subscriptions off late, and here are some ways to check your prepaid balance, plan and its validity.

How to check Airtel plan, validity, balance

There are three ways to check your prepaid balance on Airtel. The first is probably the easiest way, that is, through the MyAirtel app. In order to check your balance on-the-go, Airtel prepaid customers should:

  • Download and open the MyAirtel app and login via your Airtel number and OTP.
  • Once done, open the app, and tap on the prepaid account from the home screen and select ‘Account Balance' to check the balance. Under the same menu, you can select ‘Data Balance' to check your remaining data.
  • If you want to buy a pack, tap ‘Browse Plans' and choose from the options given.

The second method to check your account balance, validity and packs is through the Web. Users with an Airtel prepaid number should sign in to their accounts using their prepaid mobile numbers on the Airtel website. On the first page you will be able to see all required information related to the active packs. If you click on the ‘View Packs' option on the homescreen, you will get details regarding the available plans.

The third method is to dial 12113# from your prepaid mobile number to get details regarding your current packs and plans. You can also simply dial *121#, which will display various other options as well so that you can browse through them and choose one that you are searching for.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
