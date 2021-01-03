Technology News
How to Switch Airtel Numbers Interstate When Moving in India

Airtel users will need to visit the Airtel store nearby to get their circle switched to a new one for the city they have moved to.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 January 2021 09:00 IST
Airtel users will need to get a UPC and show it at the store

  • Airtel users can switch their number from one circle to another
  • Users will have to visit the store
  • Airtel users can get a UPC by sending a message to 1900

If you've moved interstate in India, you'll need to port your number to the new circle. Airtel provides services all over the country with a host of prepaid and postpaid connection options. It is one of the biggest telecom service providers in India and not only does it offer SIM cards, it also has its own streaming service – Airtel Xstream, and broadband service. So, in case you are moving to a different city within the country and need to switch your Airtel number to that city, we have put together a step by step guide for you.

How to switch Airtel numbers interstate when moving in India

If you are moving from one city to another within the country and are planning on switching your Airtel number from the original city to the new one, Mobile Number Portability (MNP) is the way to go. This allows you to retain your number, however, this process is a little different than regular MNP. Airtel offers interstate MNP service for its prepaid and postpaid customers. To do so, follow these steps:

  1. Visit your nearest Airtel store in the city you have moved to. To find out which store is the closest to you, SMS ARC followed by your pin code to 121.
  2. Next, SMS PORT followed by your phone number and send it to 1900.
  3. You will receive a UPC or Unique Porting Code.
  4. Head to the Airtel store with an ID proof and an address proof.
  5. Show your UPC and submit the documents at the store.
  6. Let the representative at the store know that you wish to switch your Airtel number to a new circle.

You will need to go the Airtel store to get this done and it cannot be processed online, unlike regular MNP process. We spoke to Airtel customer care, who confirmed that you can't do port your number across circles online.

Further reading: Airtel, MNP, Mobile Number Portability
