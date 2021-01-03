Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offer many affordable data plans for both prepaid and postpaid customers. Out of the four, Vi is the only service provider that does not offer broadband connections. Airtel recently surpassed Reliance Jio and Vi in terms of new subscribers for the month of October and added over 3.67 million mobile subscribers. All four have a wide range of data plans. We look at some of the most affordable data plans Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL have to offer in India.

Airtel affordable monthly prepaid plans

Airtel offers a Rs. 149 prepaid plan that comes with 28 days of validity. You get 2GB data with this plan, unlimited calls, and 300 free SMS. After exhausting 300 SMS that have a maximum 100 SMS per day limit, you will be charged Rs. 1 for local and Rs. 1.50 for STD per SMS. Also, after exhausting the 2GB data limit, you will be charged Rs. 0.50 per MB. This prepaid plan also offers additional benefits like free Hello Tunes, and a subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Next up is a Rs. 179 plan that comes with unlimited calls, 2GB data, 300 SMS, and 28 days of validity. The same SMS charges and data tariff will be applicable after you exhaust the limits. Additional benefits include Rs. 2 lakh life Insurance, free Hello Tunes, and Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream subscription.

Airtel affordable postpaid plans

Airtel postpaid plans start from Rs. 399 and this will get you unlimited calls (local + STD + roaming), 40GB data for the month with rollover up to 200GB, and 100 SMS per day (local + STD + roaming) after which you will have to pay Rs. 0.10 per SMS. Airtel Thanks rewards with this plan include one-year free access to Shaw academy and Juggernaut books, subscriptions to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. Customers can also add more family connections at Rs. 249 per connection for regular plan (unlimited calls + 10GB data + 100 SMS per day) and at Rs 99 for a data-only SIM.

Airtel Postpaid Platinum Plan costs Rs. 499. It includes unlimited calls (local + STD + roaming), 75GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB, and 100 SMS per day (local + STD + roaming). Airtel Thanks rewards include free Amazon Prime membership for one year, handset protection, Shaw academy lifetime access, Juggernaut books membership, and subscriptions to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio affordable prepaid monthly plans

Starting at Rs. 199, Jio offers a lot of affordable prepaid plans for its customers. Jio Rs. 199 prepaid plan will get you 42GB of total data with a limit of 1.5GB per day, after which the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. You get unlimited voice calls and messages (maximum 100 SMS per day), and a 28-day validity. You also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

The Rs. 249 prepaid plan is another affordable prepaid plan from Jio that comes with 28 days of validity. You get 56GB of total data with access to 2GB per day at high speeds. You also get unlimited voice calls and messages (maximum 100 SMS per day), and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio affordable postpaid plans

Jio postpaid plans start from Rs. 199 and this includes 25GB total data at high speeds after which you will be charged Rs. 20 per GB. You also get unlimited voice calls and SMS (100 per day), as well as a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Next is the postpaid plus plan that costs Rs. 399 and brings 75GB of high-speed data after which you will be charged Rs. 10 per GB. There is also 200GB data rollover. You also get unlimited voice calls and messages, as well as a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi affordable monthly prepaid plans

The Vi Rs. 149 prepaid plan comes with unlimited talk time, 3GB of data, and 300 SMS, with 28 days of validity. You also get access to Vi Movies and TV. Vi is also offering extra 1GB data on recharges done via the Vi app or the website. With the Rs. 219 plan, you get unlimited calls, 1GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 28 days and you get access to Vi Movies and TV. With online or app recharges, you get 2GB of extra data.

Vi affordable postpaid plans

Vi offers a Rs. 399 postpaid plan that comes with 40GB data with 200GB rollover and 100 free SMS per month. You also get a subscription to Vi Movies and TV. There is also a Rs. 499 plan that comes with 75GB data and 200GB rollover. You also get 100 free SMS per day and additional benefits include one year of Amazon Prime, one-year membership of ZEE5 Premium, as well as a subscription to Vi Movies and TV.

BSNL affordable prepaid monthly plans

BSNL offers a Rs. 187 prepaid plan that comes with a 28-day validity. It is called BSNL Voice_187 plan and includes 250 minutes per day (local + STD) with local and national roaming. In terms of data, BSNL offers unlimited data with this plan but the speeds will be reduced to 80Kbps once you cross 2GB in a day. You also get 100 SMS per day and free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PBRT).

Next is a BSNL Rs. 247 prepaid plan that lasts for 30 days and includes unlimited free voice calling. You also get unlimited data with high-speed browsing for up to 3GB after which the speed will be reduced to 80Kbps. There are 100 free SMS per day and free PBRT.

BSNL affordable postpaid plans

The Rs. 199 postpaid plan from BSNL offers unlimited calling (250 minutes per day) on-net voice and 300 minutes off-net. It includes 100 free SMS per day, 25GB data with up to 75GB rollover. Another affordable plan from BSNL is called ‘Ghar Wapsi' and it costs Rs. 399. It includes unlimited voice calls (250 minutes per day) on any network, 100 free SMS per day, and 70GB data with up to 210GB rollover. Both these plans have an activation charge of Rs. 100.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.