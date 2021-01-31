Airtel vs Jio: Who Has the Best Rs. 129 Prepaid Pack?

Airtel and Reliance Jio compete against each other in a stiff competition. Both telcos provide a similar list of offerings to make the competition even tougher. However, their aggressive moves benefit mobile users in the country as they eventually get competitive tariffs. Among other plans, Airtel and Jio both offer a Rs. 129 prepaid recharge pack for customers looking for an affordable option. The operators do have the identical denomination, but with different data and SMS message quota. The Rs. 129 recharge pack for Airtel and Jio customers also come with different validity as well as distinct value-added services.

In this article, we compare the Rs. 129 prepaid recharge pack offered by Airtel with that of Jio to highlight their key differences and help you pick the best option for your requirements.

Airtel vs Jio Rs. 129 prepaid recharge pack

The Rs. 129 prepaid recharge pack by Airtel brings unlimited voice calls, 1GB free data and 300 SMS message benefits for 24 days. The Rs. 129 Jio prepaid pack also offers unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS messages but along with 2GB high-speed data for 28 days. This shows an additional 1GB high-speed data allocation and four days of longer validity with the Jio pack. Post the given 2GB high-speed data quota, Jio users will get unlimited data access at 64 Kbps speed. In case of Airtel, exceeding the given data limit means that users will be charged at 50p per megabyte.

Airtel provides free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream along with the Rs. 129 prepaid pack. This is unlike the Rs. 129 prepaid pack offered by Jio that comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps that include JioTV and JioCinema, among others.

