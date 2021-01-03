Technology News
How to Port Your Existing Mobile Number From Jio to Airtel

Airtel offers Mobile Number Portability (MNP) facility for both prepaid and postpaid plans.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 January 2021 11:02 IST
How to Port Your Existing Mobile Number From Jio to Airtel

Airtel offers two plans each for prepaid and postpaid MNP

Highlights
  • Airtel MNP can be done by visiting the website
  • You get options for both prepaid and postpaid plans
  • Airtel MNP delivers your new SIM on the same day

Airtel is one of the largest telecom providers in the country and it surpassed Reliance Jio in terms of new wireless subscribers in the month of October, according to the latest data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Airtel offers a host of plans and has its own streaming service as well – Airtel Xstream. You can get both prepaid and postpaid connections, ranging from budget-friendly options to more expensive, feature-rich plans. So, if you are looking to switch from Jio to Airtel, you can make use of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) facility that Airtel provides.

Airtel, just like other service providers, offers an MNP facility that makes it easy for users to switch their service provider without having to change their number. We have put together a step-by-step guide on how to port your existing Jio mobile number to Airtel prepaid or postpaid service.

How to port your mobile number from Jio to Airtel prepaid

Airtel has two plans on its website with which you can port your mobile number if you are looking for a prepaid connection. The Rs. 297 plan gets you 1.5GB data per day, a validity of 28 days, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. You also get Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music subscriptions with the plan. The Rs. 497 plan gets you 56 days of validity, 1.5GB per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling, along with Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music subscriptions. Airtel also promises doorstep KYC service (depending on the location), same day delivery for your new SIM, and quick activation as well. Follow these steps to port your existing Jio number (or any other service provider) to Airtel:

  1. Head to the official Airtel webpage.
  2. On the left side of the page, you will see the two plans. Select whichever suits your preference.
  3. You will see a form on the right that asks for your name, mobile number, and has an option for if you want to port or get a new connection.
  4. Make sure Port is selected.
  5. Enter your address.
  6. Click on Submit.

You will be reminded to keep your address and ID proof handy for when your SIM gets delivered. You can also track your new SIM through the Airtel Thanks app. All you need to do is download the app from Google Play or App Store and sign in with your port-in number. You will then be able to live-track your new SIM. The app will also let you activate the new SIM.

How to port your mobile number from Jio to Airtel postpaid

Airtel offers two postpaid plans for customers who are looking to switch. The Rs. 499 plan includes 75GB data per month, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and additional benefits like 1-year free subscription of Amazon Prime Video, and free subscription to Airtel Xstream and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Rs. 999 ‘For me and my family' plan will get you 150GB data per month, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and a free add-on connection. You also get access to the same subscription services.

Follow To switch to Airtel postpaid:

  1. Click on Buy on either of the two plans mentioned here.
  2. Make sure Switch to Airtel (with same number) is selected in the form on the right.
  3. Enter your name, mobile number, city, and address.
  4. Click on Submit.

When you click Submit, you should receive an SMS confirming your request and that Airtel will reach out to you shortly. The next page will remind you to keep your address and ID proof handy and also expect a call for a new SIM.

Alternatively, you can visit a nearby Airtel store to physically place an MNP request.

