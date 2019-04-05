The new regulations for TV channel subscription put into effect by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) have resulted in service providers offering new plans and offers for subscribers. The likes of Tata Sky have come up with custom plans and standalone channel offerings, and Airtel too has done something similar. If you are an Airtel DTH subscriber, read on to find details about the channels and plans that are on the table, complete with the pricing and conditions of the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) associated with them.

Airtel's DTH offerings can broadly be divided into three categories – FTA Bouquets comprising of free-to-air channels, A-La-Carte for handpicking individual channels and 'Broadcaster Bouquet' for selecting channels offered by a single broadcast network.

But before we go into the details and list out the channels as well as the pricing structure, it is important to first lay down the NCF rules. Following TRAI's regulation, Airtel DTH subscribers will be charged a total Rs. 153.4 (inclusive of taxes) for the first 100 channels in their library. Once the number of channels in the library has exceeded 100, subscribers will have to pay Rs. 23.60 (inclusive of taxes) for every 25 new channels added to the library.

In case multiple TV connections are availed under the same Airtel DTH account, an NCF charge of Rs. 80 (plus taxes) will be charged for the first 100 channels (standard definition) in the library, while an additional Rs. 20 (excluding taxes) will be levied for every new slot of 25 new channels. With the payment conditions cleared, listed below are the details of plans and channels available to Airtel subscribers:

Broadcaster Bouquet

The Broadcaster Bouquet is Airtel DTH's equivalent of the Broadcaster plans offered by Tata Sky, and consists of plans offered by broadcasting entities. But unlike Tata Sky, Airtel's Broadcaster plans are more branched and offer multiple plans from the same broadcaster under different names.

Airtel DTH offers bouquet plans from broadcasters such as Discovery, Sony, Star, and NDTV among others. The channel plans in the Broadcaster Bouquet start at Rs. 0.59 per month and go all the way up to Rs. 171.1 per month. Following is a list of broadcasters, the number of channel plans, and the pricing structure:

• Discovery: 18 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 4.72 per month and going up to Rs. 11.18 per month

• ETV: 1 bouquet plan priced at Rs. 28.32 per month

• Sony: 26 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 14.16 per month and going up to Rs. 109.74 per month

• Disney: 4 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 4.72 per month and going up to Rs. 14.16 per month

• Jaya: 1 bouquet plan priced at Rs. 7.098 per month per month

• NDTV: 6 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 2.95 per month and going up to Rs. 7.13 per month

• RAJ: 2 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 5.77 per month and going up to Rs. 6.52 per month

• Star: 75 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 29.5 per month and going up to Rs. 171.1 per month

• SUN: 26 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 5 per month and going up to Rs. 129.8

• Tarang: 1 bouquet plan priced at Rs. 18.05 per month

• Times: 4 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 0.9 per month and doing up to Rs. 3.6 per month

• Turner: 3 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 5.01 per month and going up to Rs. 14.75 per month

• TV Today: 2 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 0.59 per month and going up to Rs. 1.18 per month

• TV: 55 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 9.44 per month and going up to Rs. 70.8 per month

• Zee: 86 bouquet plans; starting at Rs. 11.8 per month and going up to Rs. 141.6 per month

Airtel A-La-Carte Channels

The a-la-carte class is basically the entire catalogue of channels offered by Airtel DTH from where subscribers can cherry-pick both free and paid channels in HD (High Definition) and SD (Standard Definition) quality. The total number of channels in the a-la-carte division stands at 563 in multiple languages and across different categories such as sports, movies, entertainment, etc. Out of the 563 channels, 266 of them are free to air channels. As for the paid channels, they start at Rs. 0.1 per month and go all the way up to Rs. 59 per month.

Airtel FTA

Just like Tata Sky, Airtel also offers free to air channels, but under two separate classes – Welcome North and Welcome South. Since these are free-to-air channels, subscribers don't have to pay for them if they include them all in their personal channel library, except for the NCF charges that will be applicable as per the rule mentioned above.

In addition to the three aforesaid categories, Airtel will also offer personalised plans to subscribers consisting of channels based on their content consumption habits. The FTA channels offered by Airtel cover content across genres such as news, devotional, movies, entertainment, and more.

