How to Change Your Airtel Digital TV Package

Airtel Digital TV, one of the top three direct-to-home (DTH) providers in India, offers a range of channel packages for its customers to choose from. Subscribers can also change their Airtel Digital TV package through the website or the Airtel app. The operator offers a collection of assorted and specific channel packs. Customers can also go for à la carte or only pay for some channels. Selection of channels is available through the Airtel site as well as the Airtel mobile app. Preferred packages can also be picked by dialing the customer care number or sending an email to the Airtel customer care team. Apart from selecting a channel package for new customers, Airtel provides options to let its existing subscribers switch from one package to another.
In this article, we are providing steps on how you can change your Airtel Digital TV package. There are two prime ways to do that — through the Airtel site and using the Airtel mobile app.
The Airtel site provides you with an easy way to switch your existing Airtel Digital TV package. You can also skip to the next section to look at the steps you need to take to change your Airtel Digital TV package using the Airtel mobile app.
If you don't want to go ahead with the selected package at this moment and want to discuss it once with your housemates, you can save it for later use by clicking on the Save for Later link. This will allow you to save the package with a name that you can choose to subscribe at a later stage.
Once selected, the channel package will be applied to your Airtel Digital TV connection. The amount for the package will be deducted automatically from your account balance. If you don't have that much amount, you'll be required to recharge your account to apply the changes.
In addition to the Airtel site, the Airtel mobile app lets you change your existing Airtel Digital TV package. Below are the steps with details on how to go about it.
Similar to the Airtel site, the Airtel mobile app also lets you save your selected package for later. It is also important to note that you need to log in to your Airtel account on the mobile app to proceed with the aforementioned steps.
Apart from its site and mobile app, Airtel lets you change your DTH channel package by dialling its customer care number. You can also email your request at digital@airtel.com.
