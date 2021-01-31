How to Change Your Airtel Digital TV Package

Airtel Digital TV, one of the top three direct-to-home (DTH) providers in India, offers a range of channel packages for its customers to choose from. Subscribers can also change their Airtel Digital TV package through the website or the Airtel app. The operator offers a collection of assorted and specific channel packs. Customers can also go for à la carte or only pay for some channels. Selection of channels is available through the Airtel site as well as the Airtel mobile app. Preferred packages can also be picked by dialing the customer care number or sending an email to the Airtel customer care team. Apart from selecting a channel package for new customers, Airtel provides options to let its existing subscribers switch from one package to another.

In this article, we are providing steps on how you can change your Airtel Digital TV package. There are two prime ways to do that — through the Airtel site and using the Airtel mobile app.

How to change the Airtel Digital TV package through its website The Airtel site provides you with an easy way to switch your existing Airtel Digital TV package. You can also skip to the next section to look at the steps you need to take to change your Airtel Digital TV package using the Airtel mobile app. Airtel Giving Free Xstream Premium Plan to Select DTH Subscribers: Report The first step to change your Airtel Digital TV package is to visit the Airtel site from a desktop and log in to the Subscriber Corner using your service ID or registered mobile number. You'll also be required to either enter a predefined password or a four-digit OTP that you'll get on the mobile number. You'll see the Subscriber Corner screen from where you need to click on the Digital TV section from the left sidebar. Now, click on the Manage TV Channels option by scrolling down a little. This will bring you to a new screen where you'll see your existing channel package. Hit the Edit current plan button available below your existing channel package. Airtel will now let you select your new package. You can look at different genres from the left sidebar or pick a recommended pack. Scroll down to choose from all the available channel packages for your DTH connection. You'll see different packages in a card format, along with their price and channel count. Once chosen, click on Select this plan featured just below your selected package. Now, make sure you have all the channels in the selected package that you want to have on your DTH connection by scrolling down. You should also look at the price of the package before proceeding. You can now move further by clicking on the Go To Summary button. Click on Confirm & Charge from the new screen after reviewing the total charges you'll need to pay for the selected package.

If you don't want to go ahead with the selected package at this moment and want to discuss it once with your housemates, you can save it for later use by clicking on the Save for Later link. This will allow you to save the package with a name that you can choose to subscribe at a later stage.

Once selected, the channel package will be applied to your Airtel Digital TV connection. The amount for the package will be deducted automatically from your account balance. If you don't have that much amount, you'll be required to recharge your account to apply the changes.

How to change the Airtel Digital TV package through the Airtel mobile app

In addition to the Airtel site, the Airtel mobile app lets you change your existing Airtel Digital TV package. Below are the steps with details on how to go about it.

Open the Airtel app and scroll from right to left to look for your DTH connection details. Click on the card showing your DTH connection. Now, click the My Account link from the new screen. Scroll down a little and click the Manage TV Channels option. You'll now see your current TV channel package. Click the Edit current plan to change your package. Scroll down to look at the different packages available for your DTH connection. Click the Select button once you've found your required option. You can now review the price of your selected package and its total number of channels. Click the Go To Summary button to look at the summary of your selection. Now, hit Confirm & Change to apply the new package.

Similar to the Airtel site, the Airtel mobile app also lets you save your selected package for later. It is also important to note that you need to log in to your Airtel account on the mobile app to proceed with the aforementioned steps.

Apart from its site and mobile app, Airtel lets you change your DTH channel package by dialling its customer care number. You can also email your request at digital@airtel.com.

