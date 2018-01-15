Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airtel Offers Free Amazon Prime Subscription: How to Claim It

 
15 January 2018
Highlights

  • The offer is available to postpaid users on plans of Rs. 499 and above
  • V-Fiber users on Rs. 1,000 or higher value plan will also get the offer
  • Existing Prime users will have to wait for ongoing subscription to expire

Airtel is providing its postpaid and V-Fiber broadband customers a free 1-year subscription of Amazon Prime service on downloading the Airtel TV app. The promotion was previously available to only a few users, but has now been rolled out to all eligible customers. This promotional offer will not only provide users with yet another platform on which to watch movies and TV shows, but also help Airtel compete with Jio and its assorted movie streaming and live TV apps. It comes soon after the country’s biggest telecom operator made the Airtel TV app free for subscribers till June 2018.

The offer is available only to Airtel postpaid customers on myInfinity plans priced Rs. 499 and above, and to V-Fiber broadband users on plans priced above Rs. 1,000. An Airtel representative told Gadgets 360 that the partnership between the telecom giant and the e-commerce titan is till December this year. So a subscriber who avail the offer now will enjoy the services for 12 months. However, if a subscribers activates the free service in April, they will get only 9 months of free Prime usage. For those who are not aware, the Amazon Prime subscription comes with free delivery, access to Prime Video streaming, early access to deals in sales as well as exclusive deals.

How to claim Airtel's free Amazon Prime subscription offer

  1. To claim the offer, the eligible subscribers need to download the Airtel TV app from App Store or Play Store and login using the registered mobile number
  2. Once logged in, scroll down and you will see a banner of Amazon Prime
  3. Tap on the banner and a dialogue box will appear, with details of the Prime service. Tap on Activate Now
  4. Now you will be required to key in your Amazon account credentials
  5. Once the credentials are verified, your free 365-day Amazon Prime subscription will start, and you will be informed of the same via SMS and email

This offer is only for Amazon users who do not have a Prime membership. If you are already a subscriber, you will have to wait for the ongoing Prime subscription to end before you can avail the offer. Similarly, Amazon customers on free trial of the service can avail the offer, but then their subscription will be bound by Airtel’s rules.

According an Airtel SMS, the free Prime subscription will be provided as long as the customer continues on the current plan or upgrades to a plan of higher value. If they switch to a plan of lesser value, the subscription can be terminated. After the free 1-year subscription, the customer will be charged Rs. 999.

