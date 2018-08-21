Celebrating its 23rd anniversary, Airtel last week announced its collaboration with Amazon India to start offering an Amazon Pay digital gift card worth Rs. 51. The operator on Tuesday announced that over one million customers have availed the gift card in less than five days of its rollout. The gift card can notably be loaded as Amazon Pay balance and can be used for mobile recharges, bill payments, or shopping products through Amazon India's catalogue. Users can also use the gift card that is worth Rs. 51 across partner merchants of Amazon Pay. But how exactly does one avail the Amazon Pay digital gift card using your Airtel account? The telco has clarified how things work step by step instructions, and here they are.

You at the first stage need to download the My Airtel app on your Android smartphone or iPhone either through Google Play or Apple App Store, depending on your handset. If you already have the My Airtel app, you need to look for the 'Airtel Thanks' banner that sits on the top slider on the home page of the app. Now select the banner and then tap the Claim Now button. After that, the app will offer you a voucher code that you can use on Amazon.in. You can copy the code by pressing the Copy button and then tap the Redeem Now button that will redirect you to the Amazon.in site or the Amazon Shopping app where you need login or sign up using your Amazon account credentials. Once logged in or signed up, you need to paste the code in the Enter Code box and then hit the Add Now button to add the balance to your Amazon Pay account. The Amazon site or app will also automatically show you the gift card code to let you easily do your prepaid mobile recharge.

It is worth noting here that the Amazon Pay gift card can be redeemed for recharges and purchases on Amazon until October 31, 2018. Also, you claim only one gift card per Amazon account.

Airtel prepaid subscribers on a bundled pack of Rs. 100 or higher, and postpaid subscribers on any Infinity plan are eligible for the special Amazon Pay digital gift card worth Rs. 51. If you're not able to avail the gift card on your Airtel number, you need to recharge with Rs. 100 or more over the next 30 days or upgrade to any Infinity Postpaid plan. The recharge can be done through any channel such as the My Airtel app or through online portals or by visiting the nearest retailer.