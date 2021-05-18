Why Samsung Galaxy Tab S7|Tab S7+ are Perfect for the New Normal

The ongoing global pandemic has changed the way we work and learn remotely. Millions of people are now working from home and opting for sources of entertainment at home itself to keep everyone in their families safe. That being so, we need more powerful and reliable devices to get things done easily and efficiently.

Working or learning remotely requires an ideal device that is both compact and highly efficient. A tablet offers the flexibility of a large mobile device while still being more powerful to help users get some real work done. Samsung's Galaxy Tab range of tablets are known to be winners in their segment. These tablets bring a wide range of features, packed inside a highly portable form factor.

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are perfect for work and play. With the One UI 3.1 update, these latest Galaxy tablets enable users to enjoy a more streamlined Galaxy ecosystem experience. You can get work done, interact with friends and colleagues, and enjoy cinema-like entertainment right from the comfort of your home.

How is work better with Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+

Getting work done on the ultra-smooth 120Hz display is so much fun, fast, and easy on the eyes. You can get more done in less time thanks to the powerful chipsets that drive these tablets. With a PC-like experience by just snapping on the keyboard, you won't even miss your laptop anymore. Let's take a look at some of the powerful new features in the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets:

Seamless multitasking with One UI 3.1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets run on One UI 3.1 interface based on Android 11. This means you get access to an array of amazing features that can help improve your productivity levels. Here's how:

Multi-Active Window mode lets you control up to 3 different apps using a split view. You can simply drag-and-drop the three apps you want to use simultaneously. This feature is incredibly useful when you want to refer to content from a second app, while working on an entirely different app.

With App Pair, you can easily launch your favourite apps with the tap of a button. The feature makes everyday computing faster and easier. You can select up to three apps at once, and set them as your favourites.

The Edge Panel feature lets you access essential data instantly using various widgets.

S Pen

With an ultra-low latency of just 9ms, the S Pen works like magic on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Tab S7+ tablets. The S Pen will completely change the way you work or play remotely, boosting your overall productivity to a whole new level.

Samsung Note Sync

With Samsung Note Sync, you can make the most of the tablet form factor and do things you can't otherwise dream of doing on a laptop or a PC. You can write, draw, or mark-up PDFs or other documents on Samsung Notes. Samsung Note Sync lets you synchronise your notes from the Samsung Notes app across Galaxy devices using the same Samsung account.

Galaxy Continuity

Say you start working on an important document on your Galaxy smartphone, you can easily copy/paste content across your other Galaxy devices using Galaxy Continuity. You can also transfer work progress from your Galaxy phone to a Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablet or vice versa easily. The feature can help you save a lot of time and effort when you're working across multiple Galaxy devices.

Samsung DeX

Samsung DeX brings a PC-like experience to your Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets. By simply attaching a keyboard cover to your Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablet, you can automatically launch DeX for an optimised landscape mode working experience.

How is play better with Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+

A bigger, better display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets feature the most advanced display you've seen on any tablet yet. The ultra-smooth 120Hz display is the first on an Android tablet. This means you'll be able to play games, view movies, and scroll through content easily.

Playing games and movies

After a hard day's work, you simply want to sit back and relax. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets have you covered here as well. Along with a large immersive display, the tablets come with a quad-speaker setup powered by AKG, and support Dolby Atmos which means you'll get to experience amazing sound with your movies and mobile games.

The large 10,090mAh battery is powerful enough to last up to 14 hours for video playback on the Tab S7+, up to 15 hours for video playback on the Tab S7, and supports 45W fast-charging. The tablets come with a 15W fast-charger in the box so you can quickly charge your tablet, and get back to what you love doing the most.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are now available in a new Mystic Navy colour, apart from Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze. These powerful tablets will change the way you look at remote learning or working. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 prices in India start at Rs. 63,999 while the Galaxy Tab S7+ prices start at Rs. 79,999. For more details on offers and prices, visit Samsung.com.