Why Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Is Perfect for Binge-Watching Your Favourite Shows and Movies

In the new normal, we rely on our mobile devices for everything from working to learning online. While laptops have been our primary choice of device for big-screen entertainment or learning, tablets have slowly taken up the gap left between mobile phones and laptops. Tablets are more compact and convenient than laptops, yet bigger and more powerful than most smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a power-packed tablet that brings an exciting set of features which makes it the entertainment powerhouse. Galaxy Tab A7 comes in a sleek design and brings a host of entertainment features like a large display, Quad Stereo Speakers & a long-lasting battery alongside powerful performance, making it the perfect companion in the new normal.

An immersive display and a powerful entertainment machine

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a large 26.31cm (10.4”) WUXGA display that offers an immersive viewing experience for everything from reading books to binge-watching your favourite shows. The wide and dynamic display on the Galaxy Tab A7 unlocks new entertainment experience like never before.





To further enhance your binge-watching experience, the Galaxy A7 packs a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos surround sound support. Watching your favourite TV shows and movies will be truly an immersive experience on the new Galaxy Tab A7. It's like having your own theatre right in your hands.



For those of us who spend a lot of time on our devices, Samsung has packed a neat feature in the Galaxy Tab A7. The tablet comes with a Dark Mode that helps reduce eye strain. It's perfect when you're viewing content on the Galaxy Tab A7 at night or you can just leave it on to save battery.

Battery that won't let you down

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 packs a large 7,040mAh battery for long WFH hours or binge-watching at night. Paired with 15W Fast Charging, you can quickly get back to 100% in no time. The large battery ensures you're able to get through your day without worrying about running out of juice.



Battery life is more important in the new normal as we continue to spend more time on our devices throughout the day. While we're spending most our times indoors, you still want a device with a long battery life so that you don't run out of battery power while in the middle of an interesting web series or an important call or a gaming session.

Expandable memory for all your media

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 comes with 32GB in-built storage. You can further expand the storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. That's a feature most tablets tend to ignore. This means you'll be able to store all your videos, photos, and files without worrying about running out of storage on your Galaxy Tab A7.

Powerful processor for working, learning, and playing games

To ensure nothing slows you down, the Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a powerful Snapdragon 662 Octa-Core processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. The fast combination ensures you're able to enjoy a lag-free experience no matter what you're doing on the tablet.

Playing games on the Galaxy Tab A7 is smooth as butter. You can have endless gaming sessions, even while you're on the move, thanks to the powerful processor, quad-speaker setup, and the large immersive display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is both powerful and stylish. It comes in a slim 7mm design that offers a symmetric bezel all around. It's easy to set up and use. The lightweight tablet comes in a durable metal body. If you're eyeing a new tablet around the Rs. 20,000 price point, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 today. Samsung is currently offering a 10% instant cashback on Galaxy Tab A7. Galaxy Tab A7 Range starts at Rs. 16499. You can also avail up to 50% off on Samsung Care+, the company's accidental damage protection policy. You can visit the Samsung official website to buy your entertainment powerhouse, the Galaxy Tab A7.

