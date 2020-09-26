Technology News
Why Microsoft Surface Devices Are Great for Working From Home

​​​

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 26 September 2020 14:59 IST
Why Microsoft Surface Devices Are Great for Working From Home

Working from home isn't a new concept, but it's the one that's gaining popularity this year. The new normal has pushed us back in our homes to keep us safe, while we continue to get things done. At a time like this, there's a growing need for computing devices that are both powerful and reliable for working from home for a long period of time and lightweight to carry it around as well .

If you're looking to upgrade to a premium device that fits your work-from-home needs, Microsoft offers a powerful portfolio of devices you can choose from. Microsoft's Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Laptop 3 are super stylish devices that can help you get more done, while offering the best in class hardware and software.

Those who've worked from home before know how unpredictable things can get. You're constantly switching from your home office to the kitchen, and sometimes to the kids' room, and so on. At a time like this, having a great portable device makes all the difference in the world. Microsoft Surface devices are slim, -light and touchscreen enabled with pen support(sold separately), letting you easily switch workstations whenever you want.

Both Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X are portable 2-in-1 devices that offer the flexibility of a tablet, and the power of a laptop. These devices will let you work from just about any environment, making it easier to get important things done, while still being flexible about location.

Surface Laptop 3 is a thin and light laptop and comes in 13.5 and 15 inches powered by industry-leading processors, making it perfect for all your multitasking needs. This means you can run several apps, open multiple tabs in a web browser, and do a lot more. It can help you get more work done quickly, so that you have more time for other things as well while you're working from home. With all-day battery life, the Surface Laptop 3 is ideal for working from home.

In case you're looking for an ultra thin and always connected device , the Surface Pro X weighs just 775 gms and comes with LTE connectivity so you're always connected no matter where you go. It's ideal when you're trying to some work done while on the go, or when your primary internet line suddenly goes down. Surface Pro X is a stylish device with a 13-inch edge-to-edge display that looks just gorgeous and perfect for streaming your favourite shows. Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor also delivers multitasking laptop performance.

ms 3 ms

Another premium device in Microsoft's Surface lineup is the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7. It's light, powerful, and is powered by Intel Core processors which means you get more power, great battery life, and support for graphics. You can easily switch it to a laptop, thanks to the built-in Kickstand and a removable Type Cover. With all-day battery life and faster charging, the Surface Pro 7 can be your best friend while working from home, or for those online classes and assignments.

With Windows 10, you're able to get some real work done on the machine besides watching videos and playing music.The Instant on feature of these devices allows you get back to work quicker with wake on open. This means you can get started with work without waiting for your system to boot up. It's insanely useful when you've got to quickly check and respond to an important email. It also makes those hours of video calls much easier with enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics.

ms 2 mc

Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, and Surface Laptop 3 also support password-free Windows Hello logins, which uses your face as the password. This means you can sign in to your computer without using your hands. Also you can keep photos and files safe in the cloud with integrated One Drive.

With powerful, high-performance devices, and the premium thin-and-light designs, the Microsoft Surface devices are perfect to let you get things done, in style. They can handle almost anything you want to get done, making them ideal work-from-home machines in the new normal. For more details and prices, check the collection on Amazon and Reliance Digital.

Disclaimer: This article is promoted by HCL infosystems

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Why Microsoft Surface Devices Are Great for Working From Home
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
