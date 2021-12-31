Six Tablets for Working or Learning Remotely

The ongoing pandemic has taught us to be more productive while working or studying remotely. While smartphones and laptops were enough for us in the pre-pandemic era, the case is not the same now. The demand for a larger screen is growing consistently.

Tablets are mostly used for reading, typing, attending video calls and watching video content. All of these are much conveniently done than on a smartphone or a laptop, due to the larger screen and portability. Tablets are designed in a way that gives a pleasant and seamless working experience to their users.

We have handpicked some popular tablets currently available in the Indian market. Although the cheaper ones may be bought in one go, for the more expensive ones, we'll tell you how to buy one of them by introducing you to some easy-to-pay payment methods.

Ideal tablets for working and learning from home across different price segments

Lenovo M8 HD (2nd Gen)

The Lenovo Tab M8 (2nd Gen), is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 processor, has 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It has an 8-inch (1280x800 pixels) display. When it comes to cameras, the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) on the rear packs a 5-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The tablet has Dolby Audio-tuned speakers which give it a thumbs up for entertainment purposes. According to Lenovo, the 5,000mAh lithium-ion polymer battery can support up to 18 hours of web browsing. The immersive display and the longer battery life enhance your user experience while digital learning or spending hours in web browsing.

Price: Rs 11,000

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Galaxy Tab A7 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor to enhance your gaming experience. It has 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The metal body tablet sports a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200 pixels) display and has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front. The large display and the Quad Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Surround Sound allows one to attend work calls seamlessly. The tablet is the best fit for those looking for content consumption large-screen devices. The tablet features a 7040 mAh battery which will allow you to attend numerous online classes and play your favourite games for hours.

Price: Rs. 15,999

Nokia Tab T20

HMD Global (holder of the license for the Nokia brand) has finally brought its tablet into the growing Indian tablet market. The Nokia T20 has a 10.4-inch (1200x2000 pixels) display and a sturdy metallic body. The tablet is powered by a Unisoc T610 SoC and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Nokia T20 features an 8,200mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. The Tablet runs on a stock Android 11 and comes with a promise of two years of software updates and three years of security updates. If you want a stock Android experience with a good display and clear sound, Nokia Tab T20 should be your choice.

Price: Rs. 18,499

Apple iPad (9th Gen)

Apple iPad (9th Gen) is powered by A13 Bionic Chip and runs iPadOS 15. It comes with a 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620 Pixels) display and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard. The new tablet gets a 12-megapixel secondary camera and an 8-megapixel primary camera. The secondary camera is an ultra-wide camera with Center Stage that keeps the focus on the person even when they are moving, this feature makes it crisper for attending video calls at work or online classes. Since the Apple iPad has the same processor as iPhone 11, it is a complete package for multitasking, gaming and for consuming video content. You also get a minimum internal storage of 64GB, unlike the previous versions, so now you can save more and more files on your tablet and not save them in the cloud storage.

Price: Rs 30,900

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Launched in mid of 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC processor. It has a 12.4-inch (2560 x 1600 Pixels) LCD with S Pen support. The tablet lacks an AMOLED display and has a refresh rate of 60Hz, which in its price range is slightly disappointing. The tablet comes with a 5-megapixel front camera and the 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash. The tablet runs on Android 11 and features a 10,090mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 45W.

Price: 43,999

Apple iPad Pro (3rd Generation)

The Apple iPad Pro (3rd Generation) is powered by an Apple M1 chip. The tablets come with support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio4. The tablet has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM. The iPad Pro has a stunning 11-inch (2388 x 1668 Pixels) Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. It has a 12-megapixel main camera without OIS which can record up to 4K 60fps video, a 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and the True Tone flash. It has four-speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones which makes it a pro at sound recording. The iPad Pro 2021 runs on iPadOS 14 which is powerful, intuitive, and designed specifically for iPad. The OS enhances the productivity of the user. In the work or learn from home scenario, the iPad Pro is a fun and powerful gadget to get almost everything done without a hiccup, thanks to the M1 chip.

Price: Rs. 71,900

