Samsung Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ Will Change the Way You Work and Play

Life in the new normal isn't the same as before. We're increasingly dependent on our devices for WFH or online learning, and even for entertainment.

Tablets are now becoming a popular choice amongst youngsters who're looking to get a portable device to get things done, while still being able to enjoy their favourite TV shows and movies on a big enough screen. Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ are built to help you get your work done while still keeping you entertained.

With loads of features seen for the first time on an Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ are just what you need to adjust to the “New Normal”. Both the tablets come with the more advanced low-latency S Pen that'll change the way you take notes during a meeting or draw. The massive 10,090 mAh battery on the Galaxy Tab S7+ is enough to last through multiple gaming session with your friends. If we start talking about the 120Hz refresh rate of the big display and how buttery smooth it makes the overall tablet experience, we just won't stop. So, let's talk in detail about each feature and see how the Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ are your perfect WFH companion and the most fun tablets to be around.

Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ feature a highly immersive display that's bigger, smoother, and brighter than any of the Android tablets out there. The amazing displays on these tablets help you to maximize your productivity and stream your favourite TV shows and movies in high quality.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch LCD display with a native resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. The display supports a maximum brightness of 500nit. That's good enough for just about any use case. You can take the Galaxy Tab S7 anywhere and it'll still feel bright, smooth, and more readable. The display emits less blue light, making content consumption easier on your eyes.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S7+ offers a premium experience with its larger 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, running at a native resolution of 2800x1752 pixels. The display supports HDR10+ which means watching your favourite movies and TV shows is going to be an immersive experience. The display also comes with Eye Care certification to put less strain on your eyes even after prolonged usage.

Both the tablets come with displays that offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. The ultra-responsive display makes working or playing on the tablet smooth like butter. The display automatically adjusts the refresh rate based on the content you're consuming to help save the battery.

Work

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ come with an advanced ultra-responsive S Pen. It enables a whole new tablet experience that unlocks indefinite possibilities.

S Pen lets you write on PDF documents and make annotations in the Samsung Notes app. You can even import PDF documents, sign them, add comments, and just about anything using the new S Pen. To share the documents with others, Samsung Notes allows you to export them to Microsoft Office apps. If you're using multiple Galaxy devices, the app can also synchronize content all across.

But getting all your work done sometimes involves a lot of typing which is best done with a keyboard. Pair your Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ with the Book Cover keyboard that gives you the freedom to convert your tablet into a laptop. It gives a true PC-like experience with a larger touchpad that supports multi-finger gestures and wireless Dex mode that can be activated with just one tap on the Book Cover Keyboard.

Play

Life isn't all about work. Sometimes you need to unplug and take a break. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ let you enjoy your favourite TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the powerful processor and a large battery.

With its Super AMOLED display and a Quad-speakers, playing videos on Galaxy Tab S7+ is an immersive experience. Enjoy a full theatre-like experience with a massive battery that can last for up to 14 hours for video playback.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The powerful new chipset is fast, powerful, and enables next-level multitasking. You can enjoy all your favourite games without any lag. The big 10,090mAh battery on the Galaxy Tab S7+ also supports 45W fast charging so you can juice up your device in no time and be ready to play another round of game.

Needless to say, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ offer a tablet experience like never before. Enjoy a free subscription to YouTube Premium for four months. As a part of its festive season offer, Samsung is also offering 10% cashback offer along with a 50% off on Samsung Care+ and Rs 10,000 off on Keyboard cover. Starting at just Rs. 50,399, the Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ is a steal deal. You can buy the Galaxy Tab S7 (WiFi) at Reliance stores and Samsung e-store. Visit Samsung's official website to know more.

