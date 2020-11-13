Samsung Galaxy Tab S7| S7+ Come With All the Features Millenials Need

Millennials in India rely on their mobile devices to get most of their things done. While laptops and mobile phones are great, there's a growing need for a device that offers the best of both worlds. In such a situation, a tablet is a great device. It brings a comfortable form factor while still packing enough fuel to power all the features millennials need.

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are some of the most advanced tablets from the company. These tablets are ideal for both work and play. They feature an impressive set of features - from a 120Hz smooth display to a powerful chipset - the new Galaxy Tab S7 series models can handle just about everything.

Display that's just gorgeous

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ feature a bigger, brighter, and a more responsive display. It's a result of advanced research and development that's lead to this impressive display on the Galaxy Tab S7 series models. You'll be amazed by the quality of the display no matter what you're doing.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch LTPS LCD while the Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a larger 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. Both the tablets come with a feature that ensures you don't strain your eyes while working or playing for long hours. The 120Hz refresh rate brings a responsive experience that automatically adjusts based on what content you're viewing. Watching videos, scrolling web pages will never be the same again.

Play movies and games

Everyone is spending a lot of time indoors. Needless to say, we're all going to get bored at some point or the other. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are perfect entertainment machines for watching movies at the comfort of your home, or playing your favourite mobile games for hours. The quad-speaker arrangement brings Dolby Atmos experience right in your hands. You can watch movies and TV shows for up to 14 hours, thanks to the large battery inside these tablets.

To power all your mobile gaming and work needs, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series models are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The intelligent chipset can take care of all your gaming and multitasking needs quite easily.

That's not all, the large 10,090mAh battery inside the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets ensures you're able to get through your day or work and play without anything slowing you down. The battery also supports fast charging so that you can quickly get it charged, and get back to what you're doing, thanks to the 45W super-fast charging support.

Work in style

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ support the company's amazing and highly responsive S Pen accessory. You can use it across a wide range of popular apps to get things done. You can easily mark up PDF documents, add annotations, or sign them with the Samsung Notes app on the Galaxy Tab S7 models using the S Pen. The app can automatically synchronise your notes across all your Samsung devices, and comes with support for a dark mode.

For those who need to get a lot of writing done, Samsung's Book Cover can be a perfect accessory with the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. You can push the display further by up to 165 degrees, and type for hours without tiring your fingers. The accessory is perfect for writing, studying, or just about anything.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a dual rear camera setup. There's a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera along with a 13-megapixel camera. The cameras support Samsung's popular Single Take feature, night mode, night hyper-lapse, and the ability to record using both front and back cameras, making it ideal for video blogging and live videos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ feature a slim, attractive design. The tablets are available in Mystic Black, Music Silver, and Mystic Bronze colour options. With prices starting at Rs. 50,399, there's no other Android tablet that's comparable to these models right now. Samsung is also offering an array of festive season special offers with the Galaxy Tab S7 models in India.

Buy today!

