Xiaomi's portfolio of products expands well beyond smartphones. One of Xiaomi's sub-brands, Mijia, sells everything from action cameras and foot massages pads to pens and protective glasses. The company is now planning to enter yet another segment – ebook readers. Mijia has teased that it will launch an ebook reader soon, and that it will go up on its crowdfunding platform later this month. Mijia has also shared design schematics of its upcoming ebook reader that appears to have chunky bezels similar to the 6-inch Kindle e-reader.

The official Mijia account on Weibo has shared a couple of design schematics that showcase its upcoming ebook reader. The thick bezels on Mijia's ebook reader resemble those on the Kindle e-reader and the Barnes & Noble Nook ebook reader. There is a single button at the top and some heavy branding on the chin. But since these are design schematics, the final product might end up looking much different.

Mijia mentioned in its Weibo post that its ebook reader will be listed on its crowdfunding platform on November 20. However, details like crowdfunding goals, early bird perks, and product specifications are still under the wraps. There is also no word on the supported ebook content platforms or the publication partnerships that may have been finalised.

Interestingly, we have come across a Weibo post that allegedly shows the Mijia ebook reader. The device is shown sporting white bezels, a colourful power button at the top, and minimalist branding at the bottom. The post also shows alleged live images of the Mijia ebook reader and its black flip cover. However, process this leak with a heavy dose of scepticism and wait until November 20 for the device to officially go up for crowdfunding in China.