Technology News
loading

Xiaomi's Mijia Sub-Brand Teases an Ebook Reader, Reveals Design Schematics

Mijia’s ebook reader will be revealed via its crowdfunding platform later this month.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi's Mijia Sub-Brand Teases an Ebook Reader, Reveals Design Schematics

The design schematics of Mijia’s ebook reader resemble that of a 6-inch Kindle

Highlights
  • Mijia’s ebook reader will be up for crowdfunding on November 20
  • The Mijia ebook reader's design schematics show thick bezels
  • Alleged live images of the ebook reader have also surfaced online

Xiaomi's portfolio of products expands well beyond smartphones. One of Xiaomi's sub-brands, Mijia, sells everything from action cameras and foot massages pads to pens and protective glasses. The company is now planning to enter yet another segment – ebook readers. Mijia has teased that it will launch an ebook reader soon, and that it will go up on its crowdfunding platform later this month. Mijia has also shared design schematics of its upcoming ebook reader that appears to have chunky bezels similar to the 6-inch Kindle e-reader.

The official Mijia account on Weibo has shared a couple of design schematics that showcase its upcoming ebook reader. The thick bezels on Mijia's ebook reader resemble those on the Kindle e-reader and the Barnes & Noble Nook ebook reader. There is a single button at the top and some heavy branding on the chin. But since these are design schematics, the final product might end up looking much different.

Mijia mentioned in its Weibo post that its ebook reader will be listed on its crowdfunding platform on November 20. However, details like crowdfunding goals, early bird perks, and product specifications are still under the wraps. There is also no word on the supported ebook content platforms or the publication partnerships that may have been finalised.

Interestingly, we have come across a Weibo post that allegedly shows the Mijia ebook reader. The device is shown sporting white bezels, a colourful power button at the top, and minimalist branding at the bottom. The post also shows alleged live images of the Mijia ebook reader and its black flip cover. However, process this leak with a heavy dose of scepticism and wait until November 20 for the device to officially go up for crowdfunding in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mijia Ebook Reader
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Honor V30 Teaser Video Reiterates Dual Hole-Punch Display, Honor V30 Pro With Quad Cameras Leaked in Renders
Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi's Mijia Sub-Brand Teases an Ebook Reader, Reveals Design Schematics
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  2. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  4. Vivo S5 Debuts With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
  5. Vodafone Idea Posts Record Net Loss, Biggest Yet in Indian Corporate History
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Pays Homage to Original With 'Retro Razr' Skin
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant
  8. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  9. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, iPhone App Redesign
  10. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Rumoured to Be in the Works; Redmi K30 Said to Debut in December
  2. Vodafone Idea, Airtel Suffer Losses Totalling Rs. 74,000 Crores on AGR Dues
  3. India Second Only to the US in Requesting Facebook for Users Data
  4. Xiaomi's Mijia Sub-Brand Teases an Ebook Reader, Reveals Design Schematics
  5. Honor V30 Teaser Video Reiterates Dual Hole-Punch Display, Honor V30 Pro With Quad Cameras Leaked in Renders
  6. Vivo U20 to Feature 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support, Amazon India Teaser Reveals
  7. Flipkart to Collect Plastic Packaging From Doorstep, Pilot Live in Select Cities
  8. Instagram Expands Hidden Likes Test to India, Around the World
  9. Airtel Posts Net Loss on Provisioning for DoT's AGR Dues
  10. Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.