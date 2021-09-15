Technology News
Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Xiaomi Smart Pen Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2021 19:17 IST
Xiaomi Pad 5 packs a large 8720mAh battery on board

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Smart Pen has two buttons for screenshots and swift notes
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 13-megapixel rear sensor, 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 will go on sale from September 23

Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet and Xiaomi Smart Pen have launched alongside the Xiaomi 11T series at the company's global event today. The tablet comes with a 120Hz display refresh rate, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, and offers up to 256GB of storage. Alongside the Xiaomi Pad 5, the company has also unveiled the Smart Pen which comes with buttons to take screenshots and swift shots. The Smart Pen clicks on top of the tablet magnetically, which also doubles up as a charging pad for the stylus.

Xiaomi Pad 5 price, sale

The new Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs.30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White colour options. Sale of the Xiaomi Pad 5 will begin from September 23.

An early bird price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,900) has been introduced for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available first through AliExpress at 12am PST. Although, the phone will be up for grabs via Amazon, Lazada, and Mi.com as well.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi Pad 5 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for Pad and features an 11-inch WQHD+ (1,600x2,560 pixel) TrueTone display that has 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM as standard. The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet supports Face Unlock, and supports split screen for multitasking.

For photos and videos, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an LED flash, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with 1080p recording. It packs an 8,720mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Xiaomi claims it offers up to 10 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, and 5 days of music playback. Additionally, the tablet comes with four speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi , Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and more. The Netflix app is pre-installed on the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Xiaomi Smart Pen

The Xiaomi Pad 5 supports the newly announced Xiaomi Smart Pen. It comes with two buttons, one which allows users to take swift notes and the other allows for instant screenshots. The Smart Pen comes with 4,096-level prerssure sensitivity and weighs only 12.2 grams. It supports gesture navigation and has TPE soft tips which are replaceable. The magnetic clip-on also doubles up as a wireless charging base for the Xiaomi Smart Pen. Xiaomi claims it takes only 18 minutes to fully charge.

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5

Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8720mAh
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
