Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro With 7.8 Inch E Ink Display, 24 Levels of Adjustable Colour Tone Launched

Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro With 7.8-Inch E-Ink Display, 24 Levels of Adjustable Colour Tone Launched

Mi Reader Pro is available in China through Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform Youpin.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 December 2020 15:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro With 7.8-Inch E-Ink Display, 24 Levels of Adjustable Colour Tone Launched

Photo Credit: Xiaomiyoupin

Mi Reader Pro comes in a single black colour option

Highlights
  • Mi Reader Pro has been launched in China for CNY 1,099
  • It features a 7.8-inch display with 300ppi pixel density
  • Mi Reader Pro has 32GB of onboard storage

Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro has been launched in China as a follow up to the Mi Reader from last year. It comes with an e-Ink display that is ideal for reading as it does not cause as much eye strain as regular phones or tablets. It features a 7.8-inch display with high pixel density and boasts of adjustable reading light and customisable colour tones. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and a single colour option. Mi Reader Pro supports multiple file formats as well.

Mi Reader Pro price

Mi Reader Pro by Xiaomi is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. It comes in a single black colour option and is available for purchase through Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform Youpin.

As of now, the company has not shared details on international availability.

Mi Reader Pro specifications, features

Mi Reader Pro runs on Android 8.1 and features a 7.8-inch display with 1,878x1,404 pixels resolution and 300ppi pixel density. You get 24 levels of adjustability for the colour temperature so that you can choose between a warm and a cool colour tone, depending on the environment you are in. The Mi Reader Pro is powered by a quad core processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Mi Reader Pro is backed by a 3,200mAh battery and supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also has an EPDC controller for smooth page turning and lower power consumption. The e-book reader measures 192.1x138.6x7mm and weighs just 251 grams.

It comes with support for voice search, Baidu cloud, WeChat Reading, and various file formats including .txt, .epub, .pdf, .xlsx, .ppt, and .doc. You can also transfer books to the Mi Reader Pro using a WLAN or a USB connection.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Reader Pro, Mi Reader Pro Price, Mi Reader Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service; New Rs. 59, Rs. 65 Prepaid Plans Debut
Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro With 7.8-Inch E-Ink Display, 24 Levels of Adjustable Colour Tone Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  3. Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, Android 10 (Go Edition) Launched
  4. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  5. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  6. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  7. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  8. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  9. iQoo U3 With 5G Support, Massive 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service; New Rs. 59, Rs. 65 Prepaid Plans Debut
  2. Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low-End PCs With New Performance Mode
  3. Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok
  4. Wonder Woman 1984 India Ticket Bookings Open, Paid Previews Start December 23
  5. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Russia Angara A5 Heavy-Lift Space Rocket Successfully Test-Launched for Second Time
  7. Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous, Multidirectional Electric ‘Robo-Taxi’
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Get Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera Upgrade, Allow Google Discover Feed: Report
  9. Facebook Fuel for India Kicks Off, Aims to Highlight Key Use Cases in the Country
  10. Chris Pine in Talks to Star in Dungeons & Dragons Movie: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com