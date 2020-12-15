Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro has been launched in China as a follow up to the Mi Reader from last year. It comes with an e-Ink display that is ideal for reading as it does not cause as much eye strain as regular phones or tablets. It features a 7.8-inch display with high pixel density and boasts of adjustable reading light and customisable colour tones. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and a single colour option. Mi Reader Pro supports multiple file formats as well.

Mi Reader Pro price

Mi Reader Pro by Xiaomi is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. It comes in a single black colour option and is available for purchase through Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform Youpin.

As of now, the company has not shared details on international availability.

Mi Reader Pro specifications, features

Mi Reader Pro runs on Android 8.1 and features a 7.8-inch display with 1,878x1,404 pixels resolution and 300ppi pixel density. You get 24 levels of adjustability for the colour temperature so that you can choose between a warm and a cool colour tone, depending on the environment you are in. The Mi Reader Pro is powered by a quad core processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Mi Reader Pro is backed by a 3,200mAh battery and supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also has an EPDC controller for smooth page turning and lower power consumption. The e-book reader measures 192.1x138.6x7mm and weighs just 251 grams.

It comes with support for voice search, Baidu cloud, WeChat Reading, and various file formats including .txt, .epub, .pdf, .xlsx, .ppt, and .doc. You can also transfer books to the Mi Reader Pro using a WLAN or a USB connection.

