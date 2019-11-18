Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Xiaomi Mi Reader With 6 Inch HD E Ink Display, USB Type C Port Launched to Take on Amazon's Kindle

Xiaomi Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port Launched to Take on Amazon's Kindle

Mi Reader will be up for pre-order starting tomorrow via crowdfunding.

By | Updated: 18 November 2019 19:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port Launched to Take on Amazon's Kindle

Mi Reader looks a lot like Amazon’s Kindle, but packs a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • Mi Reader is powered by the quad-core Allwinner B300 SoC
  • It comes equipped with a 1,800mAh battery and 1GB of RAM
  • The device supports 24 brightness presets and cloud sync

After teasing the launch of an ebook reader a few days ago, Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi Reader. The device looks a lot like Amazon's Kindle and features an HD e-ink display that supports 24 brightness settings and allows for uniform brightness coverage of up to 90 percent. Mi Reader is powered by a quad-core processor, supports a wide range of file formats and runs a custom skin based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Interestingly, the Mi Reader features a USB Type-C port and packs a 1,800mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Reader price

Mi Reader is priced at CNY 579 (roughly Rs. 5,900) for early birds who support the crowdfunding process starting on Wednesday, November 20. Once the crowdfunding goal is achieved, the Mi Reader's price will be hiked to CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,100). However, the company is yet to reveal when the Mi Reader will go on open sale, and if it will make it to international markets, including India. Shipments of the Mi Reader in China will begin starting December 18.

Xiaomi Mi Reader specifications

The Mi Reader features a 6-inch HD e-ink display with a pixel density of 212ppi. As mentioned above, the Xiaomi ebook reader supports 24 brightness presets and is compatible with multiple file formats such as TXT, EPUD, PDF, DOC, XLS, PPT and the whole suite of compatible WPS and Microsoft Office content. It also allows users to import their library from the cloud and seamlessly switch between reading on their phone to the Mi Reader.

Mi Reader comes equipped with a 1,800mAh battery that can be topped off using the supplied 5V/ 1.5A charger via the USB Type-C port. The device has a dual-tone design with thick white bezels and a dark rear panel that appears to have a grippy texture. Xiaomi's new ebook reader is powered by the quad-core Allwinner B300 processor clocked at 1.8GHz that is paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Mi Reader runs Android 8.1 with a custom skin on top. It measures 159.2 x 116 x 8.3mm and tips the scales at 178 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Reader, Mi Reader
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vodafone Idea Says Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December 1, 2019, in Light of Financial Stress
Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port Launched to Take on Amazon's Kindle
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  2. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  3. WhatsApp Features Added in 2019: The Full List
  4. Realme X2 Pro Pre-Bookings Are Now Live in a 'Blind Order' Sale
  5. Vodafone Idea Says Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December 1, 2019
  6. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
  8. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Mars 2020 Rover Will Visit the Perfect Spot to Find Signs of Life: Studies
  10. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Says Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December 1, 2019, in Light of Financial Stress
  2. Xiaomi Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port Launched to Take on Amazon's Kindle
  3. Google Stadia Launch Day Game Library Expands to 22 Titles, Adds Another Free Game for Stadia Pro
  4. Chrome, Edge, Safari Hacked at China's Security-Focussed Event, Tianfu Cup
  5. Intel 'Ponte Vecchio' Xe Graphics Architecture, 'Sapphire Rapids' Xeon CPUs, OneAPI Toolkit to Power Aurora Supercomputer
  6. Realme C1, Realme 2 Receiving Updates With November Android Security Patch, Dark Mode, More
  7. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant Doesn't Exist, Says Redmi GM Lu Weibing
  9. COAI Tells Government to Give 2-Year Moratorium, Lower Interest Rate, Longer Repayment Time
  10. YouTube Executive Says Indian Gaming Creators Arrive on Global Map
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.