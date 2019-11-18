After teasing the launch of an ebook reader a few days ago, Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi Reader. The device looks a lot like Amazon's Kindle and features an HD e-ink display that supports 24 brightness settings and allows for uniform brightness coverage of up to 90 percent. Mi Reader is powered by a quad-core processor, supports a wide range of file formats and runs a custom skin based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Interestingly, the Mi Reader features a USB Type-C port and packs a 1,800mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Reader price

Mi Reader is priced at CNY 579 (roughly Rs. 5,900) for early birds who support the crowdfunding process starting on Wednesday, November 20. Once the crowdfunding goal is achieved, the Mi Reader's price will be hiked to CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,100). However, the company is yet to reveal when the Mi Reader will go on open sale, and if it will make it to international markets, including India. Shipments of the Mi Reader in China will begin starting December 18.

Xiaomi Mi Reader specifications

The Mi Reader features a 6-inch HD e-ink display with a pixel density of 212ppi. As mentioned above, the Xiaomi ebook reader supports 24 brightness presets and is compatible with multiple file formats such as TXT, EPUD, PDF, DOC, XLS, PPT and the whole suite of compatible WPS and Microsoft Office content. It also allows users to import their library from the cloud and seamlessly switch between reading on their phone to the Mi Reader.

Mi Reader comes equipped with a 1,800mAh battery that can be topped off using the supplied 5V/ 1.5A charger via the USB Type-C port. The device has a dual-tone design with thick white bezels and a dark rear panel that appears to have a grippy texture. Xiaomi's new ebook reader is powered by the quad-core Allwinner B300 processor clocked at 1.8GHz that is paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Mi Reader runs Android 8.1 with a custom skin on top. It measures 159.2 x 116 x 8.3mm and tips the scales at 178 grams.