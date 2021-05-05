Technology News
Xiaomi Said to Be Working on 3 High-End Android Tablets, Specifications Leaked

Xiaomi is reportedly rumoured to be working on an anticipated Mi Pad 5 range.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 May 2021 17:38 IST
Xiaomi Said to Be Working on 3 High-End Android Tablets, Specifications Leaked

Mi Pad 5 Plus may be codenamed Elish and come with the model number K81A

Highlights
  • Mi Pad 5 Lite aka nabu is tipped to feature a 10.97-inch display
  • Mi Pad 5 Pro, Pad 5 Plus may be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Three tablets are rumoured to have 120Hz screen refresh rate

Xiaomi is reportedly working on three high-end Android tablets to launch in the future. These tablets are code named ‘nabu', ‘enuma', and ‘elish' and they have appeared in the code of MIUI 12.5 system apps. The code suggests that enuma will have the model number K81, elish may carry the model number K81A, and nabu is likely have the model number K82. These model numbers are associated with the rumoured Mi Pad 5 range that the company is reported to be working on.

XDA Developers' kacskrz dug into the code of MIUI 12.5 system apps to offer details on the upcoming tablets. It is tipped that ‘enuma' will support voice calls, thus support mobile connectivity (4G LTE/5G), whereas ‘elish' and ‘nabu' will not support voice calls. These three tablets are rumoured to have 16:10 aspect ratio displays with 2,500x1,600 pixels resolution and an IPS LCD panel. The displays are reported to offer up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. ‘Nabu', which is reported to be the Mi Pad 5 Lite (K82 model number), is tipped to feature a 10.97-inch display and pack an 8,720mAh battery. The overall dimensions are reported to be 236x148 mm.

Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Pad 5 range is reported to include many models - Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 Plus. Mi Pad 5 Pro model number is reported to be K81, and Mi Pad 5 Plus may be codenamed 'elish' with the model number K81A. Past leaks claim that the Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 Plus may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Mi Pad 5 Plus is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel main camera.

Mi Pad 5 Lite aka 'nabu' is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC and feature a 12-megapixel main camera. The three tablets are expected to come with quad rear cameras, apart from offering NFC and wireless charging support.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
