Mi Pad 5 Tablet Range Tipped to Launch in May Featuring Snapdragon SoCs, High Refresh Rate Displays

Mi Pad 5 Lite may be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC and may pack a 12,400mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 April 2021 13:24 IST
Mi Pad 5 model is tipped to feature a 11-inch 2K LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Mi Pad 5 tablet is tipped to pack a 8,000mAh battery
  • Mi Pad 5 Lite may have a 12-megapixel main camera
  • Mi Pad 5 Pro tablet may have a 48-megapixel camera

Xiaomi is reported to be working on a bunch of new tablets, to expand its portfolio even further. The company is reportedly developing varied new tablets in the Mi Pad 5 range and they may be called – Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Plus, and Mi Pad 5 Pro. All of these may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and launch sometime in May. Key specifications of the Mi Pad 5 model have also leaked online, and it is tipped to include a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a large 8,000mAh battery.

MyDrivers has leaked specifications of the rumoured Mi Pad 5 tablet from Xiaomi, and it is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone is expected to pack 8,000mAh battery and have a skin that is similar to the Mi Mix folding screen. Features like handheld PC mode, dual-screen drag and drop, parallel windows, and more may be integrated. The Mi Pad 5 model is tipped to feature an 11-inch 2K LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It may have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the tablet may launch as soon as May.

There's also reportage that claims the Mi Pad 5 range may have varied models that may include Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 Plus. Popular tipster XiaomiUI tips that the tablet codenamed Enuma and has the model number K81 may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a 48-megapixel main camera. This model is reportedly going to be called the Mi Pad 5 Pro. The Mi Pad 5 Plus may be codenamed Elish with the model number K81A and it is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a 12-megapixel main camera.

Lastly, the Mi Pad 5 Lite is reportedly codenamed Nabu and has the model number K82. It is tipped to have a 12-megapixel main camera with no OIS in front sensor. The tablet may be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC and may pack a 12,400mAh battery. The tipster further claims the tablets may feature quad rear cameras, support NFC and wireless charging. They may have four speakers, dual-cell batteries and feature 120Hz display with 2,560x800 resolution and 410 nits peak brightness.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Pro, Mi Pad 5 Plus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Snapchat Brings AR Lenses to Celebrate Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi, Puthandu

