Xiaomi is reported to be working on a bunch of new tablets, to expand its portfolio even further. The company is reportedly developing varied new tablets in the Mi Pad 5 range and they may be called – Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Plus, and Mi Pad 5 Pro. All of these may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and launch sometime in May. Key specifications of the Mi Pad 5 model have also leaked online, and it is tipped to include a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a large 8,000mAh battery.

MyDrivers has leaked specifications of the rumoured Mi Pad 5 tablet from Xiaomi, and it is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone is expected to pack 8,000mAh battery and have a skin that is similar to the Mi Mix folding screen. Features like handheld PC mode, dual-screen drag and drop, parallel windows, and more may be integrated. The Mi Pad 5 model is tipped to feature an 11-inch 2K LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It may have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the tablet may launch as soon as May.

There's also reportage that claims the Mi Pad 5 range may have varied models that may include Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 Plus. Popular tipster XiaomiUI tips that the tablet codenamed Enuma and has the model number K81 may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a 48-megapixel main camera. This model is reportedly going to be called the Mi Pad 5 Pro. The Mi Pad 5 Plus may be codenamed Elish with the model number K81A and it is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a 12-megapixel main camera.

Lastly, the Mi Pad 5 Lite is reportedly codenamed Nabu and has the model number K82. It is tipped to have a 12-megapixel main camera with no OIS in front sensor. The tablet may be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC and may pack a 12,400mAh battery. The tipster further claims the tablets may feature quad rear cameras, support NFC and wireless charging. They may have four speakers, dual-cell batteries and feature 120Hz display with 2,560x800 resolution and 410 nits peak brightness.

