Just a day ago, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 will be launched next week, on June 25. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has rolled out a poster confirming a few specification details of the Mi Pad 4. The Mi Pad 4 and the Redmi 6 Pro have been leaked previously on many occasions. Last week, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in China, and the Pro variant was expected to launch alongside, but that didn't happen. However, now it's arriving along with the tablet on June 25.

The poster has been published on Xiaomi's official Weibo account, and mentions that the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 will sport a Snapdragon 660 SoC, confirming previous reports. The octa-core chipset is capable of a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. However, early leaks suggest a 2GHz clock speed. The poster also mentions smart game acceleration will arrive on the Mi Pad 4, which will be a boon for gamer. An earlier poster also confirmed an 8-inch display in full-HD resolution. Xiaomi has earlier confirmed that the Mi Pad 4 will have a single rear camera setup at the back.

According to a previous report that had leaked some of the specifications of the Mi Pad 4, the upcoming Mi Pad 4 is claimed to sport a 6000mAh battery. According to the camera configuration files, the Mi Pad 4 might sport a 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13855 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there is expected to be a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It is also expected to be one of the first devices to get the MIUI 10 update. There is no information on the pricing information of the Mi Pad 4 so far.

To recall, the Mi Pad 3 was launched in April last year with a price tag at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,100) and was made available in Champagne Gold. Aesthetically, it didn't have many changes than the Mi Pad 2, and we expect it to change this time around with the Mi Pad 4.