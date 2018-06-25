Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 With 8-Inch Full-HD Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 With 8-Inch Full-HD Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

 
25 June 2018
Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 With 8-Inch Full-HD Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • The Mi Pad 4 sports an 8-inch 16:10 display
  • The company is touting a 'smart game acceleration' feature
  • The Mi Pad 4 will go on sale later this week

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 was launched in China on Sunday evening. The tablet was launched alongside Xiaomi's latest budget smartphone, the Redmi 6 Pro. The Mi Pad 4 has been launched in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE display variants. It sports an 8-inch 16:10 display with the USP of being able to be used with a single-hand. The company is also touting AI Face Unlock, apart from the Snapdragon 660 SoC onboard being able to power a 'smart game acceleration' feature.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 price, release date

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 price starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11.500) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage Wi-Fi version, CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage Wi-Fi version, and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage Wi-Fi + LTE version. It will be available in Black and Gold colour variants. Reservations for the first sale on Friday, June 29 are now open.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Pad runs Android-based MIUI 9. It bears an 8-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio and pixel density of 283ppi. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked up to 2.2GHz, coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and support for HDR. On the front, the tablet has a 5-megapixel camera, also with an f/2.0 aperture. As we mentioned, the company is also touting the AI Face Unlock feature. The Mi Pad 4 features either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage, neither of which is expandable via microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 include 4G LTE (single Nano-SIM), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, 2.45GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. GPS and A-GPS options are only available on the LTE variant. Sensors on the Wi-Fi only model include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a gyroscope. The LTE variant has a digital compass in addition. It is powered by a 6000mAh battery, measures 200.2x120.3x7.9mm, and weighs 342.5 grams.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4

Display8.00-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1920x1200 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity6000mAh
Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 (Wi-Fi + LTE)

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 (Wi-Fi + LTE)

Display8.00-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1920x1200 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity6000mAh
