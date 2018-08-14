Xiaomi has announced the launch of its latest Android tablet, the Mi Pad 4 Plus, in China. Compared to the 8-inch panel on the Mi Pad 4 launched in June this year, the Mi Pad 4 Plus sports a 10.1-inch display with the same 16:10 aspect ratio. Other highlights of the tablet include a front-facing fingerprint sensor, a massive 8,620mAh battery, and AI-powered Face Unlock capabilities. Apart from that, other internals like the Snapdragon 660 SoC and camera specifications remain the same. The design language is also untouched and the Mi Pad 4 Plus looks like an enlarged Mi Pad 4.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus price, availability

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus price in China is set at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the variant with 64GB of inbuilt storage and CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 21,300) for the model that comes with 128GB of onboard storage. The tablet will be made available in the country starting 10am CST (7:30am IST) on August 16, in Black and Gold colour variants.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 10.1-inch WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels and 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi Pad 4 Plus bears a 13-megapixel rear camera OV13855 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the tablet gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera with the same f/2.0 aperture. There is a 8,620mAh battery under the hood, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.