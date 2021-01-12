TCL has announced a range of devices at CES 2021. This includes NXTPAPER and Tab 10s tablets, and TCL's new Mini-LED, QLED and 4K HDR TV range. It also detailed on its Next-Gen OD Zero mini LED Technology that looks to be introduced in TVs later this year. Key specifications of the new TCL Tab 10s include MediaTek MT8768 SoC and a large 8,000mAh battery. TCL has also confirmed that a series of TCL Google TVs will be launched in 2021, starting in the US and later in other parts of the world.

TCL Tab 10s price, specifications

Starting with the TCL Tab 10s, the tablet is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the Wi-Fi model and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,200) for the 4G model. It will be made available in Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, China, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and exact availability details will be announced in each region

Coming to specifications, the TCL Tab 10s runs on Android 10 and features a 10.1-inch full-HD (2,000x1,920 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by the MediaTek MT8768 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. There is an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for optics and it packs a large 8,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, and more.

TCL NXTPAPER tablet price, specifications

The new TCL NXTPAPER tablet is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,100). It will be available in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions from April onwards. The biggest highlight is the NXTPAPER screen that was announced first at IFA last year. This display opts for a NCVM composite sheet instead of LCD to offer a paper-like thin display for optimal viewing experience. It has launched in a single Ultramarine Green colour.

TCL NXTPAPER has an 8.88-inch (1,440x1,080 pixels) IPS display

It also runs on Android 10, is IP52 certified, and has an 8.88-inch (1,440x1,080 pixels) IPS display. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek MT8768E SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. There's microSD card support for storage expansion.

TCL's NCTPAPER also includes an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, and more.

TCL new Television range at CES 2021

At CES, TCL introduced the 4K Mini-LED TV C825, TCL 4K QLED TV C725, and TCL 4K HDR TV P725. The TCL 4K Mini-LED TV C825 features Quantum Dot display technology to offer better picture quality and has ultra-high targeted regional brightness for better visuals on screen. It supports Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology, Imax Enhanced, and Dolby Vision IQ as well. The C825 uses 120Hz MEMC and 120Hz low reverse display, supports four-way HDMI 2.1 port, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and WiFi 6. There's also a magnetic split-type 4-megapixel web camera for video calls.

Coming to the TCL C725 QLED 4K TV, it also features the Quantum Dot display technology and offers nearly 100 percent ultra-high color gamut (DCI-P3). It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and integrates an AiPQ Engine that brings real-time optimization for different entertainment or content genres. It also supports hands-free voice control 2.0, MEMC and HDMI 2.1.

Lastly, the TCL P725 4K HDR TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and MEMC motion picture processing. It also comes with hands-free voice control 2.0 and runs on the Android TV platform. Pricing and availability of these TV sets will be announced closer to launch date.

TCL has also announced that it will roll out a series of TCL Google TVs in 2021, starting in the US and later in other parts of the world. These TV sets will come in Mini-LED, 8K, and QLED display technologies.

TCL OD Zero Mini-LED technology

At CES 2021, TCL also debuted its OD Zero Mini-LED technology that will be introduced in ultra-slim TCL TVs later this year. OD Zero is a technology that deploys Mini-LED backlight technology in a unique vertical manner to enable a slim profile on TV sets. Even with its slim form factor, OD Zero is said to outperform previous TCL Mini-LED technology.

TCL says OD Zero represents the optical distance between the Mini-LED backlight layer and the LCD display layer (diffuser plate). It has now been reduced to an astonishing 0mm, to create an ultra-thin backlight module. TCL OD Zero Mini-LED claims to offer new levels of HDR, richer colour, more depth details, and better precision in contrast control. This tech is said to provide brilliant whites alongside deep blacks.

