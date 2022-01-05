Technology News
loading
CES 2022: TCL Launches 6 Android Tablets, TCL Book 14 Go Laptop, TCL NxtWear Air Smart Glasses

TCL's Android tablets will be available to purchase in Q1 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 January 2022 13:18 IST
CES 2022: TCL Launches 6 Android Tablets, TCL Book 14 Go Laptop, TCL NxtWear Air Smart Glasses

Photo Credit: TCL

TCL Book 14 Go is the brand's first Windows laptop and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • TCL Tkee series launched in India last year under Alcatel branding
  • No information on price, availability of TCL NxtWear Air smart glasses
  • TCL NxtPaper 10s support T Pen stylus, Folio keyboard accessories

TCL has unveiled a bunch of new products at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The Chinese tech firm has introduced six new tablets, a Windows laptop, and a pair of virtual reality (VR) glasses. TCL's new tablets and laptop are claimed to "provide educational experiences for learners of all ages." TCL also announced its second-gen VR glasses dubbed NxtWear Air which sports dual 1080p OLED displays and dual stereo speakers with spatial audio. TCL's laptop runs Windows 11 and has 4G LTE connectivity.

TCL NxtPaper 10s, Book 14 Go, Tab 10L, Tab 8 4G, Tkee Mini, Tkee Mid, Tkee Max price

Coming to the pricing of the six tablets that TCL launched at CES 2022, TCL NxtPaper 10s will be available — in China and Europe — later this month for $249 (roughly Rs. 18,500). TCL Tab 10L is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) and will be available in select markets from Q1 2022. TCL Tab 8 4G, on the other hand, will be available in Europe from Q1 2022 for $129 (roughly Rs. 9.600).

TCL Tkee Mini, TCL Tkee Mid, TCL Tkee Max will be available in certain regions from Q1 2022 for $89 (roughly Rs. 6,600), $149 (roughly Rs. 11,100), and $119 (roughly Rs. 8,900), respectively. They were launched in India in January 2021 under the Alcatel brand. TCL's new laptop — TCL Book 14 Go — will be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and will be available in select regions from Q2 2022. There is no information available regarding the price and availability of TCL NxtWear Air VR glasses as of now.

TCL NxtPaper 10s specifications

The tablet sports a 10.1-inch (1,200x1,920 pixels) IPS display that has a TUV certification for low blue light. TCL claims its display reduced blue light emission by 50 percent. TCL NxtPaper 10s also has support for T Pen stylus, Folio keyboard, and Writing Board accessories. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is an 8-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It will be offered in Dark Grey and Ethereal Sky colour options.

TCL Tab 10L, Tab 8 4G specifications

TCL Tab 10L sports a 10.1-inch HD display. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8167B chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable via a microSD card. For optics, it gets two 2-megapixel front and rear camera sensors. The TCL tablet packs a 4,080mAh battery and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be offered in a sole Prime Black colour option.

On the other hand, TCL Tab 8 4G sports an 8-inch (800x1,280 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, it features a MediaTek MT8766B SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, expandable via a microSD card. Along with the 4,080mAh battery, it features a 5-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel selfie sensor. It will also be offered in the sole Prime Black colour option.

TCL Book 14 Go specifications

TCL Book 14 Go sports a 14.1-inch (1,366x768 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7c processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop has a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. It measures 13.95mm in thickness and weighs around 1.3 kilograms.

TCL NxtWear Air specifications

The next-gen smart glasses from TCL sport dual 1080p micro OLED displays with 47 pixels-per-degree resolution, support 3D imagery, and a 60Hz refresh rate. TCL NxtWear Air sports features dual stereo speakers with spatial audio. Alternatively, users can also connect wired or wireless earphones to the wearable.

The smart glasses get two interchangeable front lens, so users can customise according to their will. TCL NxtWear Air are connected to a smartphone using its USB Type-C port and are also powered by the same port. It can also be connected to any tablet or laptop using the USB Type-C port. With compatible Bluetooth controllers, users can also play games on the smart glasses. They weigh around 75 grams with the standard lens.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
TCL NxtPaper 10s

TCL NxtPaper 10s

Display 10.10-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8,000mAh
TCL Tab 10L

TCL Tab 10L

Display 101.00-inch
Front Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
OS Android
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4,080mAh
TCL Tab 8 4G

TCL Tab 8 4G

Display 8.00-inch
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 800x1,280 pixels
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4,080mAh
TCL Book 14 Go Laptop

TCL Book 14 Go Laptop

Display size 14.10-inch
Display resolution 1,366x768 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 7c Gen 2
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 128GB
Weight 1.30 kg
Alcatel TKEE Max

Alcatel TKEE Max

Display 10.00-inch
Processor MediaTek MTK8167B
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4080mAh
Alcatel TKEE Mid

Alcatel TKEE Mid

Display 8.00-inch
Processor MediaTek MT8766B
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4080mAh
Alcatel TKEE Mini

Alcatel TKEE Mini

Display 7.00-inch
Processor MediaTek MT8167D
Resolution 1024x600 pixels
RAM 1.5GB
OS Android 10 (Go edition)
Storage 16GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 2580mAh
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: TCL, TCL NxtPaper 10s, TCL Book 14 Go, TCL Tab 10L, TCL Tab 8 4G, TCL Tkee Mini, TCL Tkee Mid, TCL Tkee Max, TCL NxtWear Air
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
CES 2022: TCL Launches 6 Android Tablets, TCL Book 14 Go Laptop, TCL NxtWear Air Smart Glasses
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
