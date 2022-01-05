TCL has unveiled a bunch of new products at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The Chinese tech firm has introduced six new tablets, a Windows laptop, and a pair of virtual reality (VR) glasses. TCL's new tablets and laptop are claimed to "provide educational experiences for learners of all ages." TCL also announced its second-gen VR glasses dubbed NxtWear Air which sports dual 1080p OLED displays and dual stereo speakers with spatial audio. TCL's laptop runs Windows 11 and has 4G LTE connectivity.

TCL NxtPaper 10s, Book 14 Go, Tab 10L, Tab 8 4G, Tkee Mini, Tkee Mid, Tkee Max price

Coming to the pricing of the six tablets that TCL launched at CES 2022, TCL NxtPaper 10s will be available — in China and Europe — later this month for $249 (roughly Rs. 18,500). TCL Tab 10L is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) and will be available in select markets from Q1 2022. TCL Tab 8 4G, on the other hand, will be available in Europe from Q1 2022 for $129 (roughly Rs. 9.600).

TCL Tkee Mini, TCL Tkee Mid, TCL Tkee Max will be available in certain regions from Q1 2022 for $89 (roughly Rs. 6,600), $149 (roughly Rs. 11,100), and $119 (roughly Rs. 8,900), respectively. They were launched in India in January 2021 under the Alcatel brand. TCL's new laptop — TCL Book 14 Go — will be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and will be available in select regions from Q2 2022. There is no information available regarding the price and availability of TCL NxtWear Air VR glasses as of now.

TCL NxtPaper 10s specifications

The tablet sports a 10.1-inch (1,200x1,920 pixels) IPS display that has a TUV certification for low blue light. TCL claims its display reduced blue light emission by 50 percent. TCL NxtPaper 10s also has support for T Pen stylus, Folio keyboard, and Writing Board accessories. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is an 8-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It will be offered in Dark Grey and Ethereal Sky colour options.

TCL Tab 10L, Tab 8 4G specifications

TCL Tab 10L sports a 10.1-inch HD display. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8167B chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable via a microSD card. For optics, it gets two 2-megapixel front and rear camera sensors. The TCL tablet packs a 4,080mAh battery and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will be offered in a sole Prime Black colour option.

On the other hand, TCL Tab 8 4G sports an 8-inch (800x1,280 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, it features a MediaTek MT8766B SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, expandable via a microSD card. Along with the 4,080mAh battery, it features a 5-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel selfie sensor. It will also be offered in the sole Prime Black colour option.

TCL Book 14 Go specifications

TCL Book 14 Go sports a 14.1-inch (1,366x768 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7c processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop has a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. It measures 13.95mm in thickness and weighs around 1.3 kilograms.

TCL NxtWear Air specifications

The next-gen smart glasses from TCL sport dual 1080p micro OLED displays with 47 pixels-per-degree resolution, support 3D imagery, and a 60Hz refresh rate. TCL NxtWear Air sports features dual stereo speakers with spatial audio. Alternatively, users can also connect wired or wireless earphones to the wearable.

The smart glasses get two interchangeable front lens, so users can customise according to their will. TCL NxtWear Air are connected to a smartphone using its USB Type-C port and are also powered by the same port. It can also be connected to any tablet or laptop using the USB Type-C port. With compatible Bluetooth controllers, users can also play games on the smart glasses. They weigh around 75 grams with the standard lens.

