TCL has announced two new tablets, a smartwatch, and a pair of truly wireless earbuds at ongoing IFA 2020 trade fair. The new tablets are called TCL 10 Tab Max and TCL 10 Tab Mid, whereas the new smartwatch is called TCL Move Time Family Watch MT43A. The company has also launched the TCL MoveAudio S200 truly wireless earbuds alongside the other products. The new TCL 10 Tab Max tablet comes with a 10.36-inch display, while the TCL 10 Tab Mid has a smaller 8-inch display.

TCL 10 Tab Max, TCL 10 Tab Mid specifications, price

The TCL 10 Tab Max runs on Android 10 and has a 10.36-inch FHD+ (2000x1200 pixels) 15:09 display. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The TCL 10 Tab Max has an 8,000mAh battery.

Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and more. The tablet has dual speakers and offers intelligent eye protection. It is only made available in a single Dark Blue colour option. The TCL 10 Tab Max will be offered across select regions globally in both 4G and Wi-Fi only models beginning in Q4 2020 for EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,900) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,600), respectively.

The TCL 10 Tab Mid also runs on Android 10, but features a smaller 8-inch FHD IPS display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. There is a 5,500mAh battery on board. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and more. This TCL 10 Tab Mid will be available in Q4 2020 in certain regions across Europe and Asia Pacific with a price tag of EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,800).

TCL MoveTime Family Watch MT43A

Alongside the two tablets, TCL has also launched the TCL MoveTime Family Watch MT43A especially designed for senior citizens. It is equipped with features like hands-free two way calling, automatic fall detection, heart rate monitoring, and medication reminders. The fall detection feature notes when the wearer falls and sends an immediate alert (within 60 seconds) to assigned emergency contacts with the individual's precise location. The wearable allows for sending voice or text messages from their wrist, and also allows two-way calling for emergency hands-free calling.

TCL MoveTime Family Watch MT43A has a unique fall detection feature

There's also the regular daily activity tracking and sleep monitoring features available on the watch. The TCL MoveTime Family Watch has a dedicated SOS button and it is IP67 water and dust resistant. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform, has 512MB RAM and 4GB storage. There is a 600mAh battery that is said to offer up to two days of battery life. It comes with a 1.41-inch AMOLED touch colour display. Connectivity options include Nano-SIM, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, and more.

The TCL MoveTime Family Watch is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) and will be available in North America and Europe this autumn. It will be offered in Dark Grey and Black options.

TCL MoveAudio S200 true wireless headphones

Lastly, TCL has also announced the TCL MoveAudio S200 true wireless headphones at IFA 2020. The earbuds come with ENC support to reduce background noise and four built-in microphones for better call quality. The hearables support Bluetooth v5.0 and are compatible with Android and iOS phones both. These come with IP54 rating making them waterproof, dustproof, and sweatproof. The earbuds also feature a smart wearing detection feature that automatically plays or pauses songs when you put on or take off the headphones. The earbuds support Google Assistant and Siri voice assistance. The TCL S200 True Wireless earphones claim to provide up to 3.5 hours of battery life on a single use, or up to 23 hours of battery life when used with the charging case.

TCL MoveAudio S200 true wireless headphones is priced at EUR 99

The headphones come in three color options - White, Black or Teal Blue. The TCL MoveAudio S200 True Wireless are priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,500), and will be available globally by the end of this month.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.