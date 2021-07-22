TCL 10 Tab Max 4G, TCL 10 Tab Max (Wi-Fi), TCL Tab 10 4G FHD, and TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi) have been launched in India as the company's first lineup of tablets. TCL 10 Tab Max 4G was originally launched at IFA 2020 back in September and the TCL Tab 10s was first unveiled at CES 2021 in January. These tablet models, along with TCL Tab 10 4G FHD tablet have now made their way to the Indian market.

TCL 10 Tab Max 4G, TCL 10 Tab Max (Wi-Fi), TCL Tab 10 4G FHD, TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi): Price in India

TCL 10 Tab Max 4G is priced at Rs. 20,999 while the Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs. 18,999. They are offered in blue and grey colours. TCL Tab 10 4G FHD costs Rs. 16,999 and TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi) costs Rs. 15,999. They are offered in single storage configurations. All tablets will be available for purchase via Flipkart and select retailers starting July 24.

TCL 10 Tab Max 4G, TCL 10 Tab Max (Wi-Fi) specifications

TCL 10 Tab Max 4G and the Wi-Fi variant have pretty much the same specifications, except for network connectivity on the 4G model. They run Android 10 and feature a 10.36-inch full-HD+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with thick bezels all around. Under the hood, the TCL 10 Tab Max models are powered by unnamed octa-core SoCs, each with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at at 2.0GHz. They come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB).

In terms of optics, TCL 10 Tab Max 4G and Wi-Fi model come with 13-megapixel sensors on the back and 8-megapixel sensors at the front for selfies and video calls (on the 4G variant). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and USB Type-C port. TCL 10 Tab Max 4G comes with single-SIM 4G support for calling. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and GPS/ A-GPS. They are backed by 8,000mAh batteries with support for 10W charging.

TCL Tab 10 4G FHD specifications

TCL Tab 10 4G FHD also runs Android 10. It features a 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8768E SoC, paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It packs a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery that also supports 10W charging.

TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi) specifications

TCL Tab 10s features a 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) display and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT8768E octa-core SoC. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). There is an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. For connectivity, TCL Tab 10s comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

