Tablet Market in India Grows in Q3, Lenovo Leads: CMR

Lenovo extended its lead in the tablet market share to 37.7 percent.

By | Updated: 18 November 2019 18:02 IST
Tablet Market in India Grows in Q3, Lenovo Leads: CMR
Highlights
  • India's tablet PC market witnessed 7.8 pecent growth in Q3 2019
  • Lenovo had a 37.7 perent marketshare
  • Samsung remained at second place

India's tablet PC market witnessed 7.8 pecent growth in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same year-ago period - with Lenovo, Samsung, and Apple rounding off the top three spots, market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Monday.

"During 3Q 2019, the tablet market in India showed some tepid signs of growth, primarily on the back of new launches by the top players. Lenovo's leadership in the tablet market was primarily on the back of its consumer tablets," Kanika Jain, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR said in a statement.

At 37.7 percent market share, Lenovo extended its lead in the tablet market share, compared with 29 percent growth in the second quarter this year.

The introduction of a new Tab V7, P10, and E series contributed to strong figures for the Lenovo. Its M10 series launched earlier this year had a good share of 22 percent.

Samsung settled in its usual second place in the market. The introduction of the new Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) and the premium Tab S series helped the company's tablet shipment to grow by 22 percent quarter on quarter.

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) series launched in last quarter is its best performing series with 45 percent share as it also helped Samsung to slowly encroach on the tablet market space by 3 percent.

The newly launched base level iPad 7 series helped Apple improve on its market share with a 7 percent QoQ growth.

"The industry will keep on moving towards providing smarter technology with a focus on innovation and customer centricity. Supporting the government's 'Digital India' campaign, transformation of education space, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) delivery network, hospitality, travel and tourism is a big focus area for tablet category", Kanika added.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CMR, Lenovo, Apple, Samsung
