Technology News
loading

Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Pre-Installed Windows 11 Launched in India

Microsoft Surface Go 3 price in India is set at Rs. 57,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 November 2021 14:06 IST
Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Pre-Installed Windows 11 Launched in India

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Go 3 debuted in the US in September

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Go 3 will go on sale from November 23
  • The new Surface Go is available for pre-orders on Amazon
  • Surface Go 3 has multiple options for business customers

Surface Go 3 was launched in India on Wednesday as Microsoft's first device to come preloaded with Windows 11. The new Surface Go model was unveiled alongside the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, and Surface Duo 2 in September. As an upgrade to the existing Surface Go 2, the Surface Go 3 is rated to deliver 60 percent faster performance through the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. The tablet, however, also has an Intel Pentium Gold option for its base variant. The Surface Go 3 shares the same design language of the Surface Go 2. It comes with a 3:2 display and features 1080p cameras on both front and back sides.

Surface Go 3 price in India, availability

Surface Go 3 price in India has been set at Rs. 57,999 for the configuration which includes a 10th-generation Intel Pentium Gold processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. The tablet is available for pre-orders in the country through Amazon, and pre-ordering customers will get a complimentary Surface Pen worth Rs. 9,699. It will be generally available from the e-commerce site from November 23.

Business customers in India can get the Surface Go 3 starting at Rs. 42,999 for the model which has the 10th-generation Intel Pentium Gold, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC. There is also an option with the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC, priced at Rs. 47,999. The top-of-the-line version with the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD is priced at Rs. 62,999. Commercial SKUs will be available starting December through authorised resellers.

The Surface Go 3 debuted in the US at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,700).

Surface Go 3 specifications

Hardware-wise, Microsoft Surface Go 3 is quite similar to the Surface Go 2. It has a 10.5-inch touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The tablet also comes with 1080p cameras on the front and back and is equipped with Dolby Audio sound technology. Further, there are studio microphones for an enhanced video chatting experience.

The Surface Go 3 comes with optional LTE Advanced that will provide faster connectivity support. The tablet also supports Surface Go Signature Type Cover that works as a detachable keyboard with touchpad.

Microsoft has preloaded Windows 11 on the Surface Go 3 to provide its latest software experience. The tablet can also be directly deployed to employees using Windows Autopilot.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Surface Go 3 Price in India, Surface Go 3 Specifications, Surface Go 3, Microsoft Surface Go 3, Microsoft, Surface Go, Windows 11
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ptron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, 15-Hours of Playtime Launched in India

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Pre-Installed Windows 11 Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  2. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  4. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Windows 11 Debuts in India
  5. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  6. Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online
  7. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  8. Here’s When Your Samsung Phone Will Get Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 in India
  9. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  10. OnePlus Nord N20 5G Renders, Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 SoC Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Launches Top 10 Website to Rank Shows, Movies by Hours Viewed
  2. Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction NFT Launch Hits Roadblock After Miramax Files Suit
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Mid-November Update to Fix Fingerprint Scanning Issues
  4. The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Announced for Game of the Year, Game Awards, More
  5. Vivo Y54s With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Real Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. PUBG: New State to Release New Hotfix Update This Week to Fix Lag Issues
  7. Instagram Badges Launched to Help Creators Earn Money From Followers
  8. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  9. Twitter CFO Ned Segal Believes It Does Not 'Make Sense Right Now' to Invest in Bitcoin
  10. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Get a Black Colour Variant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com