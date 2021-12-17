Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to be in the works and a new report has tipped specifications of the upcoming flagship tablet. The Galaxy tablet is said to sport a massive 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display with an iPhone-esque display and slim bezels. Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. At the moment, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is being speculated to launch early next year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications (expected)

SamMobile has shared some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. As per the report, Samsung will use a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display with 6.3mm slim bezels and an iPhone-esque notch that houses two selfie cameras. It is said to house two 12-megapixel wide- and ultra-wide-angle lenses. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, as also seen in the Geekbench listing last month. The new report mentions that Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's SoC will be paired with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM and get 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of onboard storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reportedly come in Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions with 5G/ 4G LTE connectivity. Samsung is said to pack a massive 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It will also get support for S Pen that will magnetically attach to the back, as per the report. The rear is also said to get a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The upcoming flagship tablet from Samsung will reportedly get Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out-of-the-box. The new UI is said to bring more customisation and personalisation options, an extra dim mode for night-time use, the ability to adjust app window transparency, and the option to launch apps from the taskbar. Furthermore, DeX for tablets has also been said to have received a big upgrade with the DeX Portrait Mode. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will also reportedly be the first tablet to receive the Samsung Health app. It is said to measure 208.6x326.4x5.5mm.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to go into production in the first quarter of 2022 and Samsung will reportedly make 400,000 units. The flagship smartphone may be offered in a sole Dark Grey colour option.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price (expected)

Past leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi only model will cost KRW 1,469,000 (roughly Rs. 94,700), the 4G LTE variant will cost KRW 1,569,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 lakh), while the 5G variant will be priced at KRW 1,669,000 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh) in its home market.