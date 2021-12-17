Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications Tipped Again, Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications Tipped Again, Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to launch sometime in Q1 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 December 2021 12:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications Tipped Again, Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra said to sport a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display with an iPhone-like notch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra said to get dual selfie cameras
  • It will reportedly get Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular variants
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra said to get up to 512GB of onboard storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to be in the works and a new report has tipped specifications of the upcoming flagship tablet. The Galaxy tablet is said to sport a massive 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display with an iPhone-esque display and slim bezels. Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. At the moment, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is being speculated to launch early next year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications (expected)

SamMobile has shared some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. As per the report, Samsung will use a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display with 6.3mm slim bezels and an iPhone-esque notch that houses two selfie cameras. It is said to house two 12-megapixel wide- and ultra-wide-angle lenses. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, as also seen in the Geekbench listing last month. The new report mentions that Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's SoC will be paired with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM and get 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of onboard storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reportedly come in Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions with 5G/ 4G LTE connectivity. Samsung is said to pack a massive 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It will also get support for S Pen that will magnetically attach to the back, as per the report. The rear is also said to get a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The upcoming flagship tablet from Samsung will reportedly get Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out-of-the-box. The new UI is said to bring more customisation and personalisation options, an extra dim mode for night-time use, the ability to adjust app window transparency, and the option to launch apps from the taskbar. Furthermore, DeX for tablets has also been said to have received a big upgrade with the DeX Portrait Mode. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will also reportedly be the first tablet to receive the Samsung Health app. It is said to measure 208.6x326.4x5.5mm.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to go into production in the first quarter of 2022 and Samsung will reportedly make 400,000 units. The flagship smartphone may be offered in a sole Dark Grey colour option.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price (expected)

Past leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi only model will cost KRW 1,469,000 (roughly Rs. 94,700), the 4G LTE variant will cost KRW 1,569,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 lakh), while the 5G variant will be priced at KRW 1,669,000 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh) in its home market.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
iQoo Neo 5 SE Launch Date Set for December 20 in China, Teaser Video Reveals Design and Key Features

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications Tipped Again, Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  2. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  3. The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Still Some Ways to Go
  4. OnePlus Phones, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts for 8th Anniversary Sale
  5. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  7. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  8. Dogecoin Whale Activity Shoots by 148 Percent as Adoption Increases
  9. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  10. Vi Launches Four New Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Wants to Build Its Next Airplane in the 'Metaverse'
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications Tipped Again, Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  3. iQoo Neo 5 SE Launch Date Set for December 20 in China, Teaser Video Reveals Design and Key Features
  4. Crypto Scams Rose by 81 Percent, Rug Pulls Cost Investors Over $7.7 Billion in 2021: Chainalysis
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Chart Major Gains Despite Sturdy Trade Through Thursday
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord Series, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts to Celebrate Company’s 8th Anniversary
  7. Lenovo Leads as India PC Shipments Surge 34 Percent to a Record 5.3 Million Units in Q3 2021: Canalys
  8. Cisco, IBM, More Major Tech Companies Struggle to Plug Hole in Logging Software Vulnerability
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 With ANC Support, 11mm Dynamic Drivers Debut Globally
  10. HTC Wildfire E2 Plus With Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC, 4,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com