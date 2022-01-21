Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lineup’s Alleged Listing on Amazon Italy Tips Specifications and Design

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is reportedly going to launch with 5G cellular and Wi-Fi only models.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 January 2022 12:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lineup’s Alleged Listing on Amazon Italy Tips Specifications and Design

Photo Credit: PocketNow

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 series is believed to offer S Pen support.

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to pack a dual rear camera setup
  • Galaxy Tab S8+ will reportedly have a 12.4-inch display
  • The base variant will allegedly feature an 8,000mAh battery

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Tab S8 series in Europe soon. This has been made even more apparent by the alleged listings of the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on Amazon Italy. These alleged listings were live only for a brief period and have since been taken down. However, they revealed all the specifications of these tablets. The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, this lineup will allegedly launch with 5G cellular and Wi-Fi only variants. They are expected to offer S Pen support and will reportedly feature a magnetic placement on the back for holding it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to feature an 11-inch display with a 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution. According to the now pulled listings spotted by PocketNow, this base variant will pack an 8,000mAh battery. This Samsung tablet will reportedly feature a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will reportedly have a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2,800x1,752 pixels. It will allegedly feature a 10,090mAh battery. This variant will reportedly sport a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back and a front-facing selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the premium model of the lineup. It is tipped to have a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2,960x1,848 pixels. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will allegedly have the largest battery of the lineup with an 11,200mAh capacity. Recently, alleged renders of this variant had been shared by LetsGoDigital. These renders point towards a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 6-megapixel secondary sensor. Also, it is expected to sport a 12-megapixel selfie snapper at the front.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Specifications
