Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to launch next week at a Galaxy unpacked event alongside the company's flagship Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is likely to be comprised of three models — Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. And ahead of the launch of the company's flagship smartphones and tablets expected on February 9, official-looking images along with detailed specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have been leaked online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from Samsung's upcoming flagship tablet models.

Images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra were leaked by tipster Evan Blass, shared by GSMArena. The text on the images is in Italian, suggesting that they could have been sourced from Samsung's regional website. The leaked images tip the dimensions, display size, specifications, and accessories for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The tipster recently shared similar images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones, which tipped the specifications of the company's next flagship phones.

Leaked images tip the screen sizes and resolution of the Galaxy Tab S8 series

Photo Credit: Evan Blass via GSMArena

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is tipped to feature a 11-inch (2,560x1,600 pixels) WQXGA LCD TFT display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Meanwhile, Galaxy Tab S8+ is said to sport a 12.4-inch (2,800x1,752 pixels) WQXGA Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to get 14.6-inch (2,960x1,848 pixels) WQXGA Super AMOLED display. The leaked images also suggest that all three tablets will ship with an S Pen and USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable in the box, but not a charger.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are claimed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Previous leaks suggest the tablets will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The leaked images also suggest that the upcoming tablets will offer expandable storage. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is said to be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, while Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are tipped to get 10,090mAh and 11,200mAh batteries, respectively — all three models will support 45W charging.

The leaked images also suggest the accessories that could ship with the Galaxy Tab S8 series

Photo Credit: Evan Blass via GSMArena

The tablets were recently spotted on some European e-commerce websites, listed for pre-orders ahead of the official launch expected at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a pre-order price of EUR 970 (roughly Rs.82,100), while Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 84,500) and EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,43,700) on the websites, respectively.

