Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra Renders Surface Online, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models are tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2022 11:39 IST
Photo Credit: Leakmail Substack/ Evan Blass

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a massive 14.6-inch OLED display

Highlights
  • Samsung is tipped to launch three Galaxy Tab S8 models
  • All three models are tipped to feature improved S Pen support
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra accessories have also been leaked

Samsung is set to host the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9. Along with the latest smartphones in the Galaxy S-Series portfolio in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, Samsung is also tipped to launch the latest of its flagship Galaxy S-Series tablets as well. The company is yet to officially announce details regarding the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but images of hi-resolution images of the tablets have now surfaced online along with key specifications, giving enthusiasts a fair idea of what to expect from Samsung's upcoming tablets.

Tipster Evan Blass has shared renders of what appears to be the South Korean manufacturer's Galaxy Tab S8 models via his Leakmail Substack. The renders show the tablets from various angles along with their design and accessories. According to a leaked press release shared by Blass on his Substack, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to feature a large 14.6-inch OLED display. Meanwhile Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 will launch with 12.4-inch OLED and 11-inch LCD displays, respectively. The high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also shown with its accessories including a standard cover and a keyboard cover with a stand, which could be launched at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow.

samsung galaxy tab s8 evan blass galaxy tab s8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (left) along with the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ (right) shared by the tipster
Photo Credit: Leakmail Substack/ Evan Blass

According to the leaked information on the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Samsung will launch three new Galaxy Tab S-series models — Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung's upcoming tablets have also been tipped to come with improved S Pen functionality, with better accuracy and reduced latency. All three Galaxy Tab S8 models will sport the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, according to the press release shared by the tipster.

In a live image posted by Twitter user @GaryeonHan first spotted by The Verge, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is shown to sport very thin bezels, along with what appears to be a display notch. The image appears to have been taken at a retail outlet, with a label indicating that the tablet model on display. As previously mentioned, Samsung is yet to officially reveal any information about the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The next Galaxy Unpacked launch event will take place on February 9.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8 Leak, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Leak, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Leak, Galaxy Unpacked
David Delima
