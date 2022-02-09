Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra With Dual Rear Cameras Launched

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will go on sale in select markets from February 25.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 February 2022 20:30 IST


Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in a slim 5.5mm build

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box
  • The new Samsung tablets come with up to 512GB of onboard storage
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra carries dual cameras at the front

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 virtual event on Wednesday — alongside the anticipated Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ come as successors to the company's Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, respectively, which were launched in 2020. However, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an all-new model in the lineup, aimed to deliver an upgraded experience. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series comes with optional 5G connectivity. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra bundled with an improved S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price begins at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 52,400), while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ carries a starting price of $899.99 (roughly Rs. 67,300) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 82,300). On the availability part, Samsung said that the Galaxy Tab S8 series will go on pre-orders starting Wednesday, February 9, 10pm, and its sale will begin in select markets including the US, Europe, and South Korea from February 25.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will be available in the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant as well as the 12GB + 256GB option. However, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra wil come in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB model.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ come in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver colours, whereas the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available in a single Graphite shade.

Details about the pricing India price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are yet to be announced.

In August 2020, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ were launched with a starting price of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 59,800).

Alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra as its new Android flagship phones. The South Korean company also brought the Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Note View Cover, and Strap Cover for the Galaxy Tab S8 models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 runs on Android 12 with One UI Tab 4 on top. The tablet features an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 276ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a 4nm octa-core SoC, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, if recent reports are to be believed. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

samsung galaxy tab s8 image Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an LTPS TFT display
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

For photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 6-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash. Further, the tablet also comes with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the front — for selfies and video chats.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G and 4G LTE (optional) as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a hall sensor. The tablet also has a dedicated fingerprint sensor on the side.

For multimedia experience, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes with quad stereo speakers that are backed by AKG and Dolby Atmos. There are also three microphones on board. Additionally, the tablet includes an upgraded DeX mode that allows more apps to be resizable and have transparent windows. It can also be used as a second monitor with touchscreen and includes a screen and face dual recording feature for online classes.

Samsung has packed the Galaxy Tab S8 with an 8,000mAh battery that supports Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W). The tablet measures 165.3x253.8x6.3mm. It weighs 503 grams (Wi-Fi only variant) and 507 grams (5G option).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with One UI Tab 4, based on Android 12. It features a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800x1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 266ppi pixel density up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with the same dual rear camera setup as the Galaxy Tab S8, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There is also an LED flash.

For video chats, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ carries a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G and 4G LTE (optional) as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a hall sensor.

Unlike the regular Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ also includes quad stereo speakers and three microphones. It packs a 10,090mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W). Besides, the tablet measures 185x285x5.7mm and weighs 567 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications

Just like the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra runs on Android 12 with One UI Tab 4 on top. The tablet, however, features a larger 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It includes the same 4nm octa-core SoC that is available on the other two models, along with up to 16GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash.

Unlike the other two models in the series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a dual camera setup at the front that has 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide shooters. The camera setup is available on a display notch.

samsung galaxy tab s8 ultra display image Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a display notch design
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Samsung has given up to 512GB of internal storage on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an option for 5G and 4G LTE connectivity. Further, the tablet includes an array of sensors that includes accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a hall sensor. Additionally, there is an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra includes quad stereo speakers that are tuned by AKG and are supported by Dolby Atmos. There are three microphones. Also, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs an 11,200mAh battery that supports Super Fast Charging 2.0. The tablet measures 208x6x326.4x5.5mm. It weighs 726 grams (Wi-Fi only variant) and 728 grams (5G model).

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

Display 11.00-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 12
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

Display 12.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1752 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 12
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

Display 14.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 12
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11200mAh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls 26,681 US Vehicles Over Windshield Defrosting Software
Facebook, Instagram Are Hot Spots for Fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel


