Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ are reported to go on sale in India on September 7. The two tablets were unveiled earlier this month, alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, but at that time, India availability or pricing was not announced. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series was recently spotted on Amazon.in, hinting at an imminent launch in the Indian market, and now a rumour suggests that pre-orders for the tablets will begin real soon in India , and shipping will start from September 7.

Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, has shared that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will start shipping in India from September 7. The report also claims that pre-orders for both the tablets will begin soon; however, an exact date has not been shared. The two tablets are already listed on Amazon.in and Samsung India website, but their pricing or availability hasn't been announced yet.

The tablets were unveiled in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver colour options, and these should be offered in the same finishes in India as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ were launched with a starting price of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 79,700), respectively. In India, the tablets could launch at around the same range.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ runs on Android 10. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display that has 120Hz refresh rate and 274ppi pixel density. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, on the other hand, features a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800x1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 287ppi pixel density.

Both the tablets are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. You can also expand the available storage using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ have a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle lens. Furthermore, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front that doubles as a webcam.

The Galaxy Tab S7 packs a 8,000mAh battery, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ packs a 10,090mAh battery. The latter also comes with 45W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G and 4G (optional) as well as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ come bundled with an improved S Pen that supports Air Gestures. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, whereas the Plus model has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

