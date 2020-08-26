Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have been launched in India. The two flagship Samsung Android tablets made their global debut earlier this month at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, both tablets have made their way to the Indian market with three colour options and one storage configuration. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes in both LTE and Wi-Fi models while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ comes in only an LTE variant. The tablets are up for pre-bookings with some offers and discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+: Price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs. 55,999 for the Wi-Fi variant with 128GB of storage, and at Rs. 63,999 for the LTE variant with the same storage. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the lone LTE variant with 128GB of storage. The two tablets are available in three colour options namely, Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver.

Samsung says the Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S7 will be sold through Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop while the LTE variants of both tablets will be sold through Samsung Shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets. Customers can pre-book the Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7+ starting today, August 26.

On pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S7, the Keyboard Cover that costs Rs. 15,999 can be purchased at a discount of Rs. 10,000 with an additional cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on HDFC credit and debit cards. On pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S7+, the Keyboard Cover that costs Rs. 17,999 can be purchased with the same Rs. 10,000 discount, but with an additional cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on HDFC credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 runs on Android 10 and features an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 120Hz refresh rate and 274ppi pixel density. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ CPU, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens at the front.

The connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab S7 include 4G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tablet also comes with Wireless DeX support to provide a mini desktop-like environment.

The Galaxy Tab S7 packs an 8,000mAh battery that the company claims can deliver up to three hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also has quick charging support. Lastly, it measures 253.8x165.3x6.3mm and weighs 498 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800x1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 287ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, with 6GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with microSD card support for storage expansion (up to 1TB).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ houses the same front and rear camera setup that's available on the Galaxy Tab S7.

Connectivity options include 4G as well as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and magnetometer. The tablet also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy Tab S7+ packs a 10,090mAh battery that supports up to 45W fast charging. Lastly, measures 285x185x5.7mm and weighs 575 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+ come with the improved S Pen that has a latency of nine milliseconds. It supports Air Gestures and can be used to take notes or sketch on the tablets.

