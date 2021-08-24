Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Variant to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Listing Confirms

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (LTE) was launched in India in June.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 August 2021 15:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Variant to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Listing Confirms

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE's Wi-Fi variant has been spotted on an Amazon microsite

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant to come with Dolby Atmos support
  • It sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA TFT display
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant to come with S Pen in the box

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will soon be getting a Wi-Fi variant in India. The upcoming tablet was confirmed via a microsite on Amazon. The microsite only mentions some key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant. It shows the display size, weight, and more. The price of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) is not yet confirmed but it is safe to speculate that it will be cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (LTE) that was launched in June.

The microsite on Amazon allows users to register to receive notifications about the launch of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Review) Wi-Fi variant. Apart from a few key specifications and some images, the microsite doesn't offer insights on the price of the upcoming Samsung tablet. However, since the microsite is already live, it can be assumed that the launch is imminent.

The microsite only mentions that Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is 'Coming Soon' and will come with a 12.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos support, a metal body, a 10,090mAh battery, and will weigh 608 grams. It also mentions that the tablet will come with an S Pen bundled in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

Launched in June, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (LTE) runs Android 11 and sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and a hall sensor. The dual stereo speakers are tuned by AKG and come with Dolby Atmos support. It packs a 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W Super Fast charging.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Bundled S Pen stylus
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Adapts well to work or play
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • Sluggish face recognition
  • Slow charging with bundled charger
  • A bit heavy
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE review
Display 12.40-inch
Processor Snapdragon 750G SoC
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,090mAh
Comments

Satvik Khare
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Variant to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Listing Confirms
