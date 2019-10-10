Samsung on Thursday launched a new tablet and two smartwatch models in India. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 were introduced in August this year and are now making their way to India, whereas the Galaxy Watch 4G was launched in August last year and has taken over a year to get India release. As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G includes 4G LTE connectivity, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 will need your smartphone to connect to the Internet. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 also includes 4G LTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch 4G price in India

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch 4G will go on sale in the country starting tomorrow. The three devices will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung Online Store, and offline Samsung partner stores in the country. In terms of the pricing, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 carries a price tag of Rs. 59,900. Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE will cost Rs. 28,490 for the 42mm version and Rs. 30,990 for the 46mm version. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will cost Rs. 26,990 for aluminium body model and Rs. 31,990 for the stainless-steel body model. It will only be released in 44mm version in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will be offered in Mountain Grey and Cloud Blue colours. Samsung Watch Active 2 Steel comes in Silver, Black and Gold finishes, whereas the Watch Active 2 Aluminum comes in Black, Rose Gold and Cloud Silver finish.

Samsung has also announced several launch offers for the Galaxy Tab S6. The tablet buyers will be eligible for Rs. 5,000 cashback if they pay using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. Additionally, they will get the optional keyboard cover at just Rs. 5,499 and 6 month paid membership to YouTube Premium for free. The keyboard cover's regular price is Rs. 10,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 runs Android 9 Pie with One UI. It features a 10.5-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support, and is powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM.

The Samsung tablet has a dual rear camera setup with one 13-megapixel shooter and another 5-megapixel shooter. Up front, the tablet houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The Galaxy Tab S6 also comes with 128GB of onboard storage and supports expansion of storage using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

Among other specifications, it packs an in-display fingerprint sensor, 7,040mAh battery as well as support for a S Pen stylus. The stylus has a 0.35mAh battery with wireless charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 also supports a keyboard and tablet cover accessory that transforms the tablet into a laptop-like device for easy typing.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 measures 244.5x159.5x5.7mm and weighs 420 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm variant features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 360x360 pixels resolution, whereas the 42mm variant sports a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with the same 360x360 pixels resolution. Both sizes support a 22mm interchangeable strap. The smartwatch uses an e-SIM for connectivity and is compatible with Reliance Jio and Airtel in India.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G will be offered in 42mm and 46mm sizes

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE is powered by dual-core Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 3G/LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, and A-GPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and heart rate monitor.

Samsung says the Galaxy Watch LTE features be used for stress management as well as to track sleep. There are plenty of fitness feature onboard as well. According to the company, Samsung Galaxy Watch lets users track a total of 39 workouts. The company is also touting calorie tracking and personalised alerts on the nutrition front.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in just one screen size in India - 44mm, however it can be picked up in aluminium and stainless-steel case variants. The 44mm model comes with a 1.4-inch round Super AMOLED display with a 360x360 pixels resolution that is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ for protection. The smartwatch is IP68 certified and rated to work at a maximum pressure of up to 5ATM.

It is powered by the Exynos 9110 processor, paired with up to 1.5GB of RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage. The Galaxy Watch Active 2's bezels are touch-sensitive, allowing users to interact with the smartwatch's UI by moving their fingers in a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction over it. It also comes equipped with a heart-rate sensor, ECG sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Active 2 will be offered in single 44mm size

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 pairs via Bluetooth 5.0 and also allows users to answer a voice call. It packs a 340mAh battery and can also be charged wirelessly by a compatible Samsung smartphone, thanks to the Wireless PowerShare feature. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can track over 39 workouts, with 7 of them being automatically recognisable such as swimming, cycling, and rowing to name a few.