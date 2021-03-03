Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Start Receiving Android 11 Update: Report

The mid-range Samsung tablets got their upgrade months before they were expected to

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 March 2021 20:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Start Receiving Android 11 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (above) features S Pen stylus support

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may receive One UI 3.0 or 3.1
  • The Galaxy Tab S6 has received One UI 3.1
  • Both Samsung tablets are receiving the March security update

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is reportedly receiving its Android 11 update, though for now it remains uncertain whether it's part of One UI 3.0 or One UI 3.1. This is the tablet's first major update since its launch last year with Android 10. For now, the tablet's Android 11 update is only available in France, that too for the LTE model. It is uncertain when the update will begin rolling out to more regions and also expand to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's Wi-Fi model. Alongside the new Android version, the update also brings the March security update. In the meanwhile, the Galaxy S6 also started receiving its Android 11 update.

As per a report by SamMobile, the LTE model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Review) is receiving an update with build number P615XXU4CUBB in France. The update was originally expected to arrive in April this year, so Samsung appears to be a full month early in its release. To check if your tablet has received the update, head to Settings > Software Updates > Download and install.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was originally unveiled in April last year, before making its way to India in July. What remains uncertain is whether the S6 Lite is going to skip the One UI 3.1 in favour of the One UI 3.0, similar to what Samsung was spotted doing with the Galaxy Tab S6 (Review) which also began receiving its update on Tuesday, a full month ahead of its anticipated arrival.

The Galaxy Tab S6 LTE variant is reportedly receiving the update with build number T865XXU4CUB7 in Germany, and it also contains the March 2021 security patch. Once again, it's uncertain when the update will roll out to other regions and models. The tablet was launched in August 2019, and made its way to India soon after.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bundled S Pen stylus
  • Good battery life
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Charges slowly
  • Weak processor
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review
Display 10.40-inch
Processor 1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 10
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud quad-speaker setup
  • Bundled S Pen
  • Bad
  • Software not optimised for tablet
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE review
Display 10.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Android 11, One UI, One UI 3.1, One UI 3.0, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Can India Catch Up to Global Standards of Digital Safety and Security?
Google Chrome 89 Enables Web Sharing on Desktop, Redesigned Discover Feed, and More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Start Receiving Android 11 Update: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  2. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  3. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  4. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth
  5. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. Netflix India Unveils 13 Movies for 2021, Including 5 New Films
  10. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Says Won’t Track Individual Web Activity for Personalised Advertisements After Phasing Out Cookies
  2. Apple Hearing Study Insights Reveal How Many Are at Risk of Hearing Loss
  3. Epic Games Buys Fall Guys Developer Tonic Games Group
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Start Receiving Android 11 Update: Report
  5. Google Chrome 89 Enables Web Sharing on Desktop, Redesigned Discover Feed, and More
  6. Truecaller Launches Guardians Personal Safety App That Allows Location-Sharing With Specific Contacts
  7. WhatsApp Android, iOS App Could Soon Get Disappearing Media Feature
  8. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth Ahead of Launch Announcement
  9. Telangana Thwarts China-Based Hacker Group’s Bid to Target State Power Systems, Says Official
  10. Amazon Prime Video Asked by Bombay High Court to Take Down Telugu Film 'V' in Defamation Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com