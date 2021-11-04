Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has been spotted on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG sites. The rumoured upcoming tablet is expected to come in Wi-Fi and LTE models. The Geekbench listing tips that the tablet may be powered by the Unisoc processor and run Android 11 software. Renders leaked in the past suggest the tablet will have significant bezels on all sides and a single rear camera setup. It is likely to pack a 7,040mAh battery and have an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Geekbench has listed Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in two models — Wi-Fi (SM-X200) and LTE (SM-X205). The tablet is listed to be powered by the Unisoc T6188 octa-core processor with a base clock speed of 2GHz. It is likely to pack 3GB RAM and run Android 11. The single-core score for the Wi-Fi model is 1,704 points and multi-core score is 5,256 points. The LTE model has a single-core score of 1,625 points and a multi-core score of 5,285 points.

The SM-X205 model number was spotted on Bluetooth SIG as well. The listing offers no information on the specifications of the tablet, except for its Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The listings hint that a launch could be around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 renders, specifications were earlier leaked by 91Mobiles. The tablet may reportedly feature a 10.4-inch full-HD+ display. It is likely to feature an 8-megapixel main rear camera and have quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The tablet is expected to sport a 3.5mm audio jack and have a 7,040mAh battery. The tablet is likely to measure 246.7x161.8x6.9mm (thickness may increase to 8.7mm due to the rear camera bump). As mentioned, there is likely to be a Wi-Fi model and an LTE model of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

It should be noted that Samsung has not officially announced the arrival of the Galaxy Tab A8 yet.

