Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With 7,040mAh Battery, Dolby Atmos Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will go on sale on January 17 during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 January 2022 12:29 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is offered in Grey, Pink Gold, and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is offered in Wi-Fi only, Wi-Fi + LTE variants
  • It is powered by an unnamed 2GHz octa-core processor
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 gets Dolby Atmos support for its quad speaker setup

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was launched in India on Thursday. The Galaxy tablet sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the new Samsung tablet is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be offered in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. It packs a huge 7,040mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy tablet features a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price in India, availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, while its Wi-Fi + LTE variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Wi-Fi only variant will retail at Rs. 19,999, while its Wi-Fi + LTE variant will retail at Rs. 23,999. It will be offered in Grey, Pink Gold, and Silver colour options.

The Samsung tablet will be available to purchase on January 17 during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be offered with a Rs. 2,000 cashback on using ICICI Bank cards and will be able to purchase a Book Cover worth Rs. 4,499 for Rs. 999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 runs Android 11. It sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) TFT display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 80 percent screen-to-body ratio, and slim bezels on all sides. Under the hood, the Samsung tablet has an unnamed 2GHz octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Galaxy Tab A8 features an 8-megapixel primary rear camera as well as a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It features a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, light, hall sensor, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 packs a 7,040mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. It also gets Samsung Knox defence-grade security platform. The tablet measures 246.8x161.9x6.9mm and weighs 508 grams.

Comments

Satvik Khare
