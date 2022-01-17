Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With Dolby Atmos Audio Goes on Sale in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Wi-Fi only variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 January 2022 12:49 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is offered in Grey, Pink Gold, and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA display
  • It is offered in Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi + LTE variants
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has an unnamed 2GHz octa-core processor

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was unveiled in India last week and is now available for purchase, starting today. The new Galaxy tablets sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA display and will be offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It packs a massive 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The Galaxy tablet's quad speaker setup gets support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price in India, sale offers

Launched on Thursday, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, while its Wi-Fi + LTE variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. The storage variant – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage – also has a Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants that are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 23,999, respectively.

The new Samsung tablet can be purchased on the official website, Amazon, Reliance Digital, and leading online and offline retailers. Samsung is offering the tablet with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,777.66 along with a Rs. 2,000 cashback for ICICI Bank cards. Customers will also get the book cover worth Rs. 4,499 for Rs. 999 along with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 runs Android 11 and sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) TFT display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 80 percent screen-to-body ratio, and slim bezels on all sides. Powering the tablet is an unnamed 2GHz octa-core processor mated to up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a single rear camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. It features a quad speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos audio. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, light, hall sensor, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo.

The Galaxy tablet gets Samsung Knox defence-grade security platform. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 packs a massive 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It measures 246.8x161.9x6.9mm and weighs 508 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (LTE)

Display 10.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1,920x1,200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 11
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Call of Duty: Mobile to Get New Hacienda Map, Weapons, Operators, More With Season 1: Heist

