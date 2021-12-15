Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was been launched on Wednesday, adding to the company's Galaxy A-Series tablet lineup. The Galaxy Tab A8 features thin bezels around a 10.5-inch TFT display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Equipped with a quad-speaker setup, the Galaxy Tab A8 also comes with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet comes in three storage options, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded via microSD card. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery and supports charging at 15W.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price, availability

Samsung is yet to announce the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, but the South Korean company revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A8 tablet will be available in the US and in other regions in January 2022. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be sold in three colour options —Gray, Pink Gold, and Silver, according to Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Tab A8 with a 10.5-inch (1,920x1,200 pixels) TFT display, with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company has also optimised the tablet for multitasking with its One UI interface that allows usage of apps in split-screen mode with the Drag and Split feature. As previously mentioned, the tablet features a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera, and the tablet features a 5-megapixel front camera for taking video calls, selfies and for unlocking the tablet via facial recognition. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage variants, and users can expand the internal storage via microSD (up to 1TB).

The tablet features an unnamed octa-core SoC with a 2.0GHz clock speed paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 7,040mAh battery that charges at 15W over USB Type-C. It supports LTE connectivity, along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support. According to the company, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 measures 246.8mm x 161.9mm x 6.9mm and weighs 508 grams according to the company. The tablet runs on Android 11, with the company's One UI 3 skin on top. According to Samsung, customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be eligible to access Samsung TV Plus on the tablet, which includes access to over 200 free channels including live and on-demand content. New owners will also receive access to two months of YouTube Premium for free.