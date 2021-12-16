Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) was launched in globally on Wednesday and it may soon launch in India as its support page has been spotted on the official website. However, the launch date of the Galaxy tablet has not yet been confirmed. The specifications of the Indian version of Galaxy Tab A8 are expected to be the same as the recently unveiled global version. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 10.5-inch TFT display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC.

The support page for Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has recently surfaced on Samsung's official website. The webpage does not divulge much information about the tablet and only mentions that it will get SM-X205 as the internal model designation. Since the support page is live on the website, the launch of the Galaxy Tab A8 seems imminent and should hit the Indian market in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A8 on Wednesday, with price starting at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 3GB + 32GB Wi-Fi only model, going up to EUR 359 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 4GB + 128GB LTE variant. The Galaxy tablet will be available in the Europe from this month, and in the US and other regions from January 2022. The South Korean tech giant will offer the tablet in three colour options — Grey, Pink Gold, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications (expected)

As mentioned, the specifications of the Indian version are being speculated to be similar to the European version of the Galaxy Tab A8. If that is true, the tablet will sport a 0.5-inch (1,920x1,200 pixels) TFT display, with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Galaxy tablet has also been optimised for multitasking with One UI that allows usage of apps in split-screen mode with the Drag and Split feature.

The upcoming tablet is powered by an unnamed 2.0GHz octa-core SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 packs a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 also features Dolby Atmos support for its quad speaker setup. For optics, the Galaxy tablet gets an 8-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel primary selfie camera. The front camera also supports face unlock. It gets up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The tablet measures 246.8x161.9x6.9mm and weighs 508 grams.

